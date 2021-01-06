END THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY NOW! Updated: Are we about to take a drive down 25th Street?

The Capitol building is no longer in the hands of the insurrectionists . The National Guard from Maryland and Virginia finally showed up to enforce the curfew enacted by the DC Mayor.

At least one congressional objector to the counting of the Electoral College vote has withdrawn her objection ; I think she will soon be joined by others . Per Rachel Maddow just now, Rand Paul has announced that there will be little or no debate over the election results.







Republican senator Richard Burr has declared that Trump is responsible for the igniting coup attempt.







Impeachment is definitely in the air. A growing number of Republicans are calling for Trump to resign.

The first lady's chief of staff has resigned.



As for the fascist thugs who staged this disgusting assault: For once I am glad that they refuse to wear masks. I've seen some very clear photos of their faces. They also tend to use Parler, which helpfully retains their real names and contact info. Modern technology will make it very easy to identify each one of the Q qrazies. And as Benjamin Wittes has made clear, they are all guilty of sedition

LOCK THEM UP. If they get away with this outrage, we will see a repetition of this day.





If Trump is not removed pronto, he will pardon those disgusting fascist thugs. David Frum

OK Republicans. You say, "This is not who we are"? Prove it. Impeach and remove Trump tonight.

Impeachment is dandy, but the 25th is quicker. Trump is clearly -- literally -- insane. Everyone who heard his conversation with the Georgia Secretary of State knows that Trump truly believes that he won. In a recent tweet, he referred to his "sacred landslide election victory."







Stop rationalizing and excusing madness. We cannot allow this nut to remain in office another day. Even Charles Kushner -- Jared's crooked dad, recently pardoned by Trump -- has basically admitted that Trump has lost his marbles.





Jim Acosta of CNN says that he has spoken to a GOP source "close to the president who speaks with him regularly, and I take no pleasure in reporting this, but this source tells me that he believes the president is out of his mind ." I'm not the only person who believes that this source may well be Pence . There is even a report that Pence has unfollowed Trump on Twitter.

Multiple sources are now suggesting that Pence is going to take a drive down 25th Street. At this writing, that claim is hovering in a space somewhere betweenand

that rumor is true, we have another strong signal that impeachment or I've seen a rumor that Mitch McConnell has told White House staffers -- many of whom are ready to resign -- to hang on for one may day. Ifrumor is true, we have another strong signal that impeachment or the 25th is a-comin'.

Update: The signals are getting stronger and stronger as the night progresses.

JUST IN: “This is not news we deliver lightly,”

says as she reports: Trump Cabinet secretaries are discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump. Nothing formal yet presented to VP Pence.



“I’m talking about actual members of the Cabinet,” she says

Even Josh Hawley seems to be distancing himself from Trump, after a day when so many have discussed Hawley's own removal.





Congressional leaders are in the undisclosed location and focusing on the 25th Amendment to get @realDonaldTrump out of office! More signals. I think that action may occur shortly after Biden's election is officially secured.



All the Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee just wrote a letter to Vice President Pence, urging him to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump:

Lindsay Graham just distanced himself from Trump. Lindsay Graham.





Late update: Matt Gaetz -- sounding more insane than usual -- blamed the insurrection on Antifa, claiming that "facial recognition software" has exposed their deception. Apparently, this mad claim is now becoming the standard excuse all over the right-wing social networks.









