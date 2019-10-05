Cannon here. Yes, I gave myself a vacay. Can you blame me? It's a glorious feeling -- being able to wake up each day without worry about what the Orange Oaf did the previous night. I actually allowed myself to read a book that was not about Trump. I'll be back soon.

Right now, here is our friend D-Jay. I quite agree with his "Flood the zone" theory. What's more, I'm increasingly certain that Q (my current obsession) was and is part of that strategy.



* * *

The Deprogramming Dilemma - 10

Flood the Zone

By D-Jay

Remember back to the bad old days, about two whole weeks ago now, when not an hour could go by without the American psyche being assaulted by some new outrage perpetrated by a loud-mouthed, orange-tinged conspiracy crank who had somehow co-opted the office of the presidency?

For four long years, there was no escape from him. Day after day, hour after hour, he managed to capture the narrative of our nation…and we are far the worse for it.

One of his main techniques was to “flood the zone” – to simply put out, non-stop, such a huge volume of craziness, ignorant ramblings and lies that no one could keep up with it all, let alone subject any of it to anything approaching serious scrutiny.

Instead, we kept on following the next shiny object, while the man himself stayed constantly at the very middle of center-stage.

Everything was about him.

How delightful now to actually be able to feel again a little bit of the comfortable boredom that comes with a slow return to normality.

Have you been watching all of Uncle Joe’s policy statements and executive order signings, the personalized presentations of important nominees and, of course, Jen Psaki’s earnest, respectful and in-depth daily briefings for the press? I find myself wondering if Biden brigade might not have learned a useful lesson from the previous bunch on how to control the narrative.

How to flood the zone with the kind of information…and attitude…they want out there.

It’s a veritable orgy of the ordinary. A shotgun blast of basic competence and reality.

How soothing.

How refreshing.

Needless to say, none of this will have any impact at all on the core QAnon, MAGA mob crazies who now form the heart and soul of the Republican Party.

But will it turn down the rage meter a bit for at least a few of the elephant lovers who have yet to fall all of the way down the rabbit hole? Will those whose ability to discern fact from fantasy hasn’t been totally destroyed by the right-wing iron bubble of disinformation head, at long last, for the exits?

Maybe they are.

There have been reports that thousands of ordinary citizens in a number of states have been resigning from the Republican Party following January 6th’s Trump terrorist attack on the Capitol and the smooth inauguration of President Biden on the 20th. Let’s hope this signals the slow beginning of the deprograming of the right our country needs so desperately.

Mitt Romney and friends…are you listening?