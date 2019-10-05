Why not respond in kind? There's evidence that the REPUBLICANS rigged the vote

Yesterday, I had much to say about the insane Texas case filed by Ken Paxton (who clearly covets a Trump pardon). But the words wouldn't come. Ever have one of those bad dreams where you feel a need to scream but you can't make a sound? I felt muffled by my own disgust, like a man trying to sing through a mouthful of vomit.



Everyone on librul teevee keeps telling us that Paxton's bizarre trick won't work, yet no-one quite believes these blandishments. Admit it: You feel fear. We all do. Maybe it's not a rational fear, but we're feeling it nonetheless.

What unnerves many is the widespread nature of this delusion. Trump has taught us, once again, that a lie repeated become truth in the minds of many . Even if the Supreme Court refuses to hear the case -- a decision which could come within hours -- a ludicrously false narrative has captured the imagination of half the nation.

Hate to say it, but Erick-Woods Erickson has compiled the best brief rejoinder to this legal laughingstock:

Let me explain just how absurd this case is: Texas can cite no cases at all in its claim that it has standing to sue the states for the administration of their own internal elections.

Texas alleges the other states changed election laws due to the pandemic without the legislature’s blessing. You know one state not being sued that did that? Texas.

The states allege it is illegal to count ballots received after election day. Several of the states making that claim also do that.

Their expert argues a sign of voter fraud is that it is not likely Trump 2016 voters would vote for Biden in 2020. The expert also uses dubious statistical modeling comparing Clinton to Biden.

The Missouri amicus all but says they don’t necessarily agree with Texas’s legal statements, but the case is so important the Supreme Court should hear it.

Texas could not even get its Solicitor General — the man who argues on behalf of the state before the Supreme Court — to sign onto the lawsuit. That’s how frivolous it is. This will persuade the fool and the gullible, but these are not meritorious arguments, particularly when many of the states on the plaintiff’s side of the lawsuit have done similar things and thus have unclean hands. Here's my big idea: One of the blue states should respond in kind. An AG in (say) California or New York or Maryland should "pull a Paxton." There is evidence that various red states using ES&S devices rigged the election to favor the Republicans (not just Trump). This evidence is far more persuasive than anything in Paxton's pack of prevarications. Texas, for example . The following comes from Patrick Svitek of the Texas Tribune: Trump has won Zapata County — just north of the Rio Grande Valley along the border — by 6 points, 53% to 47%, per SOS results.



Last two presidential elections there were Clinton +33 and Obama +43.

This is a small county, but that's obviously a swing. Vote counts:



2020 — Trump: 2,032 | Biden: 1,820

2016 — Clinton: 2,063 | Trump: 1,029

2012 — Obama: 2,527 | Romney: 997 Now that's evidence of election fraud. Maybe not conclusive evidence, maybe not the kind of evidence your geometry teacher demanded of you, but certainly better evidence than anything you'll get from Kenny Paxton.



A writer named Alison Greene has been looking at the situation in Kentucky. Yes, Kentucky . She has done some detailed digging, and has found evidence that someone "salted" the results to insure a McConnell victory. Her thread is long but fascinating: I am giving you much of it, though not all of it. Go here for the full experience. On my continuing quest to understand how Mitch McConnell, who had an approval rating of 18%, managed to win reelection by 57%, I dug even deeper🤔



The deeper I dig, the more I find the numbers out of Kentucky hard to swallow🙄



Here's a follow up on Kentucky's election results👇 My previous thread noted how many Kentucky Dems voted Republican. Folks said "This is just Kentucky voters"



But if Kentucky voters typically cross party lines it also provides cover to easily hide vote flipping. And HUGE numbers of Dems voted Republican.



Take Breathitt County👇 In Breathitt Mitch got 234% more votes than they had registered Republicans

Amys votes only represent 17% of registered Dems



They'll still say "Its just Kentucky. Look at voting history"



Well, HISTORY shows 2 counties who NEVER before voted for Mitch gave him BIG wins in 2020👇 Mitch NEVER won in Elliott or Wolfe Kentucky.

But in 2020 he won these counties with mind boggling results🧐



WOLFE COUNTY

Mitch Votes=1912

Registered GOP=943



McGrath Votes=945

Registered Dems=4527



ELLIOTT COUNTY

Mitch=1958

Registered GOP=860



McGrath=868

Registered Dems=4276 And since my original thread on Kentucky I've found even more anomalies. To further verify Kentuckys data I also looked at Dems numbers to see if their votes made sense



THEORY: When a Kentucky Dem voted for Amy they also voted for Biden



But thats NOT quite what the data shows👇 Out of 120 counties in Kentucky, Amy McGrath got MORE votes than Joe Biden in 119 counties.



In 99% of the counties it appears voters went into the voting booth and voted for Amy McGrath AND Trump?



Really?

A Trump voter who then votes for the Democratic woman candidate?



Huh🤔 Did Amy get more votes than Biden cause more folks voted in the Senate race?

Nope



550 more people voted in the Presidential race.



Senatorial Votes: 2,134,446

Presidential Votes: 2,134,996



Btw, 550 is a tiny & oddly round number🤔

(especially as compared to even smaller states)

So IF they manipulated votes did they siphon off slightly MORE votes from Biden to Trump? I only had one explanation...the whole country watched the #MoscowMitch race but noone expected Biden to beat Trump in KYSo IF they manipulated votes did they siphon off slightly MORE votes from Biden to Trump?

But I think Dominion is a distraction👇 It so happens that Kentucky didn't use Dominion machines. 20% of Kentucky's counties used ES&S machines though.



In the top 6 counties where McConnell got the biggest % of votes vs registered Reps ALL used ES&S machines...even the 2 counties where historically Mitch NEVER won. Now I know this thread is about Kentucky but since I'm bringing up ES&S

👉Lindsey Grahams SC uses ES&S in each county

👉Most Maine voters ballots go through an ES&S machine

👉Texas uses ES&S (& rejected Dominion)

👉Iowa uses ES&S

👉& Florida



Just sayin...



Now back to Kentucky😉 Even though Trumps vote flipping scheme is one way, it's not the only way to help a candidate in an election. What if you also wanted to add voters to the voting rolls? All those added votes would inflate the totals for the candidates you're helping.



But how do you detect that? I decided to look again at Breathitt Kentucky.

👉Breathitt used ES&S machines

👉& it's where Mitch had the biggest number of votes compared to registered Republicans



So I looked at the population of Breathitt and compared it to the registered voters and it sure does look odd👇

According to census data

👉Breathitts population is 13,116

👉Approximately 23% of the population is 19 & under. So let's estimate 20% as under 18

👉That gives us approximately 10,500 old enough to vote



Yet KY Board of Electors says Breathitt has 11,497 registered voters?



huh🤔

But how would they add voters to voting rolls? You'd need an opportunity.



Coincidentally we know...



THE SENATE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE CONCLUDED ELECTION SYSTEMS IN ALL 50 STATES WERE TARGETED BY RUSSIA



Russia wouldn't do it for shits & giggles. Could they have added names?

Some may say that by questioning results in Kentucky we're adding to Trumps narrative. But let's face it, Trumps incessant claims of voter fraud seem a lot like projection. And swing states who used Dominion machines mostly voted for Trump. So is Dominion a distraction from ES&S? And Trump may keep screaming about fraud but this speaks more to corruption.



Trump may not have won but who believes he didn't try?



In 2016, Hillary won 65M in the popular vote.

Trump may have expected to win with 70M votes if it wasn't for the overwhelming turn out for Joe👏🌊 And Trump may have lost but Senators still won...

👉Mitch in KY

👉Lindsey in SC

👉Cornyn in TX

👉Ernst in IA

👉Collins in ME



Between ES&S machines, voter suppression, DeJoy's postal hijinks, Russian interference & Trump...

we're supposed to just accept this as a normal election? Ironically, in 2019, the same day that a bi-partisan Senate committee released a report saying that Russia had hacked into our election systems...guess who moved AGAIN to block consideration of election security legislation by Democrats...



Yep, of course Mitch McConnell🤬

He's taken💰from vendors such as ES&S

He's got multiple ties to Russia

He laughed in Amy McGraths face during the debate...cause he knew the fix was in

#MoscowMitch has done everything in his power to block election securityHe's taken💰from vendors such as ES&SHe's got multiple ties to RussiaHe laughed in Amy McGraths face during the debate...cause he knew the fix was in

How do we just ignore red flags in Kentucky's results?

By putting in a Special Prosecutor we can expose the truth. A Special Prosecutor would look at ALL machine vendors not just ones Trump points us to.

They'd look at ALL States not just ones where Trump lost.

A Special Prosecutor won't ignore Trump asking Governors to change results & appointing DeJoy to disappear ballots.



They investigate By focusing on all vendors ES&S may come to light

By focusing on all states the truth behind these Senate races may come out

And investigating may reveal whether Trump REALLY had 70M people vote for him?



An investigation could prove Bidens legitimacy AND expose the GOP's games

There's evidence of hugger-mugger elsewhere, as well -- particularly in Florida. Since this post has already reached a Brobdinagian length, I shall discuss Florida at another time.

As established above, and in previous posts, the real problem is not Dominion's system (which provides a paper trail) but ES&S.



Bottom line: I second the call for a special prosecutor. We need a genuine bipartisan effort. Such an investigation will serve four purposes:

1. It will assure the seccessionist Trumpian hordes that their issue is being addressed.

2. The end result will, I trust, clear Biden.

3. A thorough investigation MAY expose what the GOP has been doing for decades.

4. An investigation may lead to election reform legislation, and perhaps an amendment. We need paper ballots. We also need to end caging, gerrymandering, and long voting lines. If Voter ID cards will make the other side happy, then so be it.





