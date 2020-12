Just now, on "Morning Joe," motor-mouthed Joe Scarborough tried to make a point, got lost, and kept "running in place" verbally, as is his wont. In a tone of quiet annoyance, Mika told him: "STOP TALKING."

At that moment, I received the one thing I truly wanted for Christmas, and I simply had to share my joy with the world. (I'll be even more joyful if you read the post below.)