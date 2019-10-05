Doublethink

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of Trumpism is the fact that his followers think that our loathing of him is based purely on policy disagreements.

Yeah, quite a few of his policies -- the Muslim ban, abortion, taxes, etc. -- stink like Yeti pooh. But much of the time, he has no fixed policies. Policy is whatever benefits him at any given moment. Some weeks, he changes policy more often then he changes his underwear, and his cultists just don't care. His cultists follow him no matter which way he goes -- left, right, north, south, up, down, and off into the fourth and fifth dimensions.

They would love him if he withdrew all troops from Afghanistan. They would love him if he nuked Afghanistan. They would love him if he shouted "Screw the deficit!" They would love him if he suddenly made the deficit Issue #1.

They love him. Policy doesn't matter to the cultists.





President Trump on Tuesday evening blasted Congress over the already-passed COVID-19 relief package and called on both chambers to send him a new bill increasing stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. God knows we can use the money in this household. Our furnace broke last year, and space heaters overwhelm the ancient wiring in this place. But:

“A few months ago, Congress started negotiations on a new package to get urgently needed help to the American people. It’s taken forever. However, the bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated. It really is a disgrace,” Trump said in a video posted to Twitter.

"Much different"? "MUCH DIFFERENT"?



New White House COVID-19 relief proposal includes $600 stimulus check but no unemployment boost

Mnuchin's offer scraps boosted unemployment benefits but includes $600 stimulus check The Trump administration offered a $916 billion coronavirus relief package to Democrats this week, the latest salvo in a nearly half-year long battle on Capitol Hill to pass another round of emergency aid.

See? It's on the record. Not two weeks ago, the Trump administration wanted a $900 billion effort. They wanted $600 stim checks to go out. Those numbers were Trump's numbers.







The cultists applauded him then.

And his cultists are applauding him now, as he pretends that $600 checks are far too meager, that this hideously insufficient number was foisted upon him by those dastardly Dems, that the $900 billion plan always someone else's idea, and that his administration has always fought for something far, far more generous.





His cultists don't care when Trump contradicts Trump.

They'd support him if he reduced the stim check to $300. They'd support him if he raised it to $30,000. They'd support him if, instead of a stim check, he sent out messages reading: "You owe me $600. You are hereby required to send $600 to Donald Trump personally. He needs your stimulus money now."





They don't care about policy and they don't care about reality. If Donald Trump's current version of reality conflicts with their memories of last week, they will happily rewire memory.



All they care about is him, glorious HIM.





You've read these words before, but read them again. Orwell: