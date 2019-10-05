Is this it? Is it finally over? (Added note)

The court, in a brief unsigned order, said Texas lacked standing to pursue the case, saying it “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.”

Bye-bye, Texas. But remember: Trump, 18 states & 100+ House GOPers just tried to overturn an election without citing any evidence of fraud or actual illegality. And Alito/Thomas wanted to hear the case. This suit was baseless but extremely dangerous.

Representative Bill Pascrell of New Jersey argues that the 126 Republican House Members who signed onto this audacious ploy should not be seated in Congress. He believes that the 14th Amendment applies:

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

I agree with Pascrell. Those 126 House members are to the right of the three judges that Trump picked for the Supreme Court.

phoneme of "aid or comfort" to the insurrectionists must be kicked out.

There is talk of secession. If that talk morphs into a movement (note this ) -- if there is any sort of revolt against the Biden administration -- then anyone in Congress who offers one sentence, one word, one singleof "aid or comfort" to the insurrectionists

Will Trump pardon Texas AG Ken Paxton? I'm not sure. Trump tends to act like a James Bond villain, and Paxton failed in his assignment -- so perhaps he'll be tossed into the piranha pond.





Meanwhile, the fascists aren't taking this news very well...

So Parler delivering with lots of calls to murder the judges on the supreme court. pic.twitter.com/Wbrxyqsszq — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 12, 2020

Why are we allowing Parler to exist? The First Amendment has limits. If this doesn't count as "shouting fire in a theater," what does?





Added note: The hot topic on Parler and Twitter right now is "succession." How can these Trump-addled idiots mount a rebellion if don't even know how to spell the word secession?







Personally, I am all in favor of succession. It can't get here fast enough. I also agree with those rightwingers who insist that Trump supporters should boycott the upcoming senatorial election in Georgia. Who says there's no common ground between right and left?

