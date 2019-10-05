Is this it? Is it finally over? (Added note)

The court, in a brief unsigned order,
said Texas lacked standing to pursue the case, saying it “has not
demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which
another state conducts its elections.”
Bye-bye, Texas.
But remember: Trump, 18 states & 100+ House GOPers just tried to overturn an election without citing any evidence of fraud or actual illegality. And Alito/Thomas wanted to hear the case.
This suit was baseless but extremely dangerous.
Representative Bill Pascrell of New Jersey argues that the 126 Republican House Members who signed onto this audacious ploy should not be seated in Congress. He believes that the 14th Amendment applies:
“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector
of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military,
under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously
taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United
States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or
judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United
States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the
same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
I
agree with Pascrell. Those 126 House members are to the right of the three judges that Trump picked for the Supreme Court.
There is talk of secession. If that talk morphs into a movement (note this) -- if there is any sort of revolt against the Biden
administration -- then anyone in Congress who offers one sentence, one word, one single phoneme of "aid or
comfort" to the insurrectionists must be kicked out.
Will Trump pardon Texas AG Ken Paxton? I'm not sure. Trump tends to act like a James Bond villain, and Paxton failed in his assignment -- so perhaps he'll be tossed into the piranha pond.
Meanwhile, the fascists aren't taking this news very well...
Why are we allowing Parler to exist? The First Amendment has limits. If this doesn't count as "shouting fire in a theater," what does?
Added note: The hot topic on Parler and Twitter right now is "succession." How can these Trump-addled idiots mount a rebellion if don't even know how to spell the word secession?
Personally, I am all in favor of succession. It can't get here fast enough. I also agree with those rightwingers who insist that Trump supporters should boycott the upcoming senatorial election in Georgia. Who says there's no common ground between right and left?