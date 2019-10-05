Recent posts



CANNONFIRE





Friday, December 11, 2020

Is this it? Is it finally over? (Added note)

The Supreme Court just tossed out the Texas lawsuit
The court, in a brief unsigned order, said Texas lacked standing to pursue the case, saying it “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.”
David Corn's comment:
Bye-bye, Texas. But remember: Trump, 18 states & 100+ House GOPers just tried to overturn an election without citing any evidence of fraud or actual illegality. And Alito/Thomas wanted to hear the case. This suit was baseless but extremely dangerous.
Representative Bill Pascrell of New Jersey argues that the 126 Republican House Members who signed onto this audacious ploy should not be seated in Congress. He believes that the 14th Amendment applies:
 
“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
 
I agree with Pascrell. Those 126 House members are to the right of the three judges that Trump picked for the Supreme Court.
 
There is talk of secession. If that talk morphs into a movement (note this) -- if there is any sort of revolt against the Biden administration -- then anyone in Congress who offers one sentence, one word, one single phoneme of "aid or comfort" to the insurrectionists must be kicked out.
 
Will Trump pardon Texas AG Ken Paxton? I'm not sure. Trump tends to act like a James Bond villain, and Paxton failed in his assignment -- so perhaps he'll be tossed into the piranha pond.  

Meanwhile, the fascists aren't taking this news very well...
Why are we allowing Parler to exist? The First Amendment has limits. If this doesn't count as "shouting fire in a theater," what does?

Added note: The hot topic on Parler and Twitter right now is "succession." How can these Trump-addled idiots mount a rebellion if don't even know how to spell the word secession?

Personally, I am all in favor of succession. It can't get here fast enough. I also agree with those rightwingers who insist that Trump supporters should boycott the upcoming senatorial election in Georgia. Who says there's no common ground between right and left?

posted: 7:36 PM

7 COMMENTS - CLICK HERE
Comments:
I hate to say it but that effort by Paxton will make him seem like a hero in most of Texas. He might have figured that something along these lines would be the outcome. But it makes him a real vote getter next election cycle.
posted by Anonymous Anonymous : 7:53 PM
 
Paxton's has been finished and he threw a hail mary to get on Trump's good side. Now he is really finished, pardon or not.
posted by Blogger margie : 7:54 PM
 
Ohh, and Texans have no desire to join the red states in anything much less secession despite what the Republicans in charge now may wish or say. There will be massive protests in all the major cities which are where the majority of the population are and are most decidedly Democrat.
posted by Blogger margie : 7:58 PM
 
Unfortunately, it’s not over. The TX filing at the SC was tossed, but whatever situation we are now in is not over. Any thoughts as to what is going to occur over the next few months would be welcome. Thanks for listening.
posted by Anonymous Anonymous : 8:21 PM
 
Texas Sen. John Cornyn doubts that Paxton even has grounds to sue. “It’s an interesting theory,” he said, “but I’m not convinced.”

On Thursday, Cornyn — a past Texas attorney general, as is Abbott — was joined by several more prominent Republicans in his dissent.


posted by Blogger margie : 10:48 PM
 
What gets me about Parler is the site requires identification such as a driver's license or a passport and a phone number to sign up. Why would anybody do this because it would make it so easy for authorities like the FBI to track them down? Insane.
posted by Blogger OTE admin : 11:59 PM
 
David Corn is wrong. Alito and Thomas, for whatever reason, believe that, although the Supreme Court is not bound by any precedent they don't like and can make up a factual record to suit their fancy, it cannot refuse leave to file any lawsuit brought under its original jurisdiction by one state against another state. They, however, concurred with the result of granting no relief.
posted by Anonymous CambridgeKnitter : 11:50 AM
 
