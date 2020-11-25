The criminal pardon of Michael Flynn

We knew that this was coming. Even Bill Barr has admitted that this is a crime in progress.

Even Bill Barr (in His Confirmation Hearing) Agreed that Trump Just Committed a Crimehttps://t.co/H1QMUk1sTo — emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 25, 2020

From Marcy's piece (which she wrote awfully damned fast):

But on three different occasions during his confirmation hearing, Barr made some kind of statement that said floating pardons for false testimony would be a crime.



Thanks to records made available by Ric Grenell and Sidney Powell, we know that Trump was personally involved with Mike Flynn’s negotiations with Russia about the UN statement on Israel. We also know that within two days after Flynn intervened to undermine Obama’s sanctions, Trump knew of Flynn’s conversation with Sergey Kislyak.



Flynn lied to cover that up with the FBI, and lied about his knowledge of Trump’s involvement with Mueller.



According to Bill Barr’s own testimony to Congress then, Trump’s pardon of Mike Flynn is obstruction of justice. But it's only a crime if it is prosecuted.

Biden has strongly indicated that his administration will not go after Trump. I hope Joe's fibbing about that, because permitting Trump to get away with these outrages will give a green light to any future Republican malefactors. (It would be politically wise for Joe to play the "Kindly Grampa" role while his AG functions as The Wrath of God.)







Question: Can Trump pardon himself for giving an illegal pardon? If so, American politics truly has entered the realm of high surrealism.

For a fuller explanation of why we cannot let bygones be bygones, see the video embedded below. A must-watch.

