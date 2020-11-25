The criminal pardon of Michael Flynn

Even Bill Barr (in His Confirmation Hearing) Agreed that Trump Just Committed a Crimehttps://t.co/H1QMUk1sTo— emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 25, 2020
But on three different occasions during his confirmation hearing, Barr made some kind of statement that said floating pardons for false testimony would be a crime.But it's only a crime if it is prosecuted.
Thanks to records made available by Ric Grenell and Sidney Powell, we know that Trump was personally involved with Mike Flynn’s negotiations with Russia about the UN statement on Israel. We also know that within two days after Flynn intervened to undermine Obama’s sanctions, Trump knew of Flynn’s conversation with Sergey Kislyak.
Flynn lied to cover that up with the FBI, and lied about his knowledge of Trump’s involvement with Mueller.
According to Bill Barr’s own testimony to Congress then, Trump’s pardon of Mike Flynn is obstruction of justice.