Recent posts



News

Memeorandum

D.U. Latest

Guardian

Slate

Politico

Google News

Media Matters

Democracy Now

Common Dreams

Bellingcat

DC Blue

Politicus

Intelligencer


Views

Marcy Wheeler

Charles Pierce

Brad Blog

Jefferson Morley

Crooks and Liars

Sky Dancing

The Confluence

Daniel Hopsicker

Unhack the Vote

Critiques of Libertarianism

Northwest Research

Lobster

For the Record



Tweets

Asha Rangappa

Marcy Wheeler

Natasha Bertrand

David Corn

Preet Bharara

Vicky Ward

Sarah Kendzior

Josh Marshall

Christo Grozev

Bellingcat

Benjamin Wittes

Seth Abramson

Wendy Siegelman

Eric Boehlert

David Farenthold

Maggie Haberman

Wendy Siegelman

Carole Cadwalladr


CANNONFIRE





Sunday, October 04, 2020

Weakened at Donnie's

It figures, doesn't it? The administration can't tell the truth even about this situation. 

They lie about everything. They lie even when doing so is against their interest. It's just their nature.  

How did Donald Trump get Covid 19? Where? On what date? When did he learn the truth? Did he spread it to others? Did he know or suspect the truth while continuing to meet people?

It's impossible to tell exactly what happened, what's happening, or what's going to happen, because no-one gets near Donald Trump without pledging to warp reality on his behalf.

Even his supporters must understand now that Trump is a born fabricator. This is the same man who, during the 2016 campaign, claimed on TV that he still owned a thriving steak company, even though that company had closed up shop years before. This is the man who told the electorate that he had no business deals pending in Russia, even though he was trying to put together a Trump Tower Moscow project. This is the man who told the world that his inauguration was the best-attended ever. He lied about his reasons for firing Comey. He lied to Mueller. He lied about Mueller. He lied about Hillary and Biden and Obama and Cruz and...oh hell, just everyone.

He lies and lies and lies. His hair is a lie. His skin is a lie. He made his previous doctors lie about his weight. 

When all is said and done, we will probably learn that Donald Trump has not been tested for coronavirus nearly as often as his spinners have claimed. The test is not comfortable, and Donnie hates discomfort. He sticks only pleasant things up his nose.

Do the red staters hate Dems so thoroughly that they are still willing to put up with this man's insulting, degrading, ceaseless and indefensible fabrications?

It's hard to remain a pessimist when you see polls like this one and this one. A fourteen point spread in Biden's favor is pretty damned impressive, and perhaps insurmountable. 

Nevertheless, I remain a cynic. In defiance of common wisdom and (perhaps) common sense, I must predict the worst. 

Look, this is who I am. I've been this way since boyhood: A crepehanger, an apocalyptician, a misanthrope, a Prophet of Doom.

I'm too old to change. I am a Democrat, the donkey is my symbol, and that donkey's name is Eeyore.  

That said...

That said, I'm thinking about dark blue drapes for the Oval Office. Hex color #0202ba. Cyan 99, Magenta 99, Yellow 0, Black 27. We may call this new shade "Biden Blue."

(If you're on social media, share the meme! It's not my best work from a technical standpoint, but I wasn't paid and time is short.)

posted: 3:32 PM

0 COMMENTS - CLICK HERE
Comments: Post a Comment

<< Home


This page is powered by Blogger. Isn't yours?

























FeedWind



FeedWind




FeedWind