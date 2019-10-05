Patient Zero

What to say, what to say? The quasi-fascist Trump presidency has become an act of high surrealism. Since I love surrealism but hate fascism, I don't know how to respond.

Our Trump, a Film From America. Actually, there has long been a link between surrealism and fascism. The German director Hans-Juergen Syberberg has explored this overlap at, er, some length . Someone in this country should mount a response:





Regarding the president's health: It's easy to guess what has happened, at least some of it. Trump, the living superspreader, refused to be tested until the symptoms hit hard. The test is uncomfortable, and he doesn't do uncomfortable. Even he doesn't know when he caught the bug. Has he told his doctors that he has injured his heart through amphetamine abuse? Probably not. The treatments he is taking have never been tried before and may worsen his heart condition. He's sicker than he pretends. He's literally risking his life.



His judgment is clearly scrambled . Moreso than usual. Consider this observation from Nate Silver:

Wait, so Trump not only rejects stimulus funds that would probably have helped his re-election chances, but *also* does so in a way to make sure that he personally will take blame for it?

Just days ago, he was begging for a stim bill, was he not? This is what a Hunter S. Thompson presidency would look like if Thompson liked Hitler.

Trump even did the balcony thing! American leaders just don't do the balcony thing. The Pope does that, the British royal family does that, all sorts of tinpot dictators do that. But not American presidents; our traditions are different. Only one thing was missing: Melania should have rushed out and thrust her arms in the air.





That reminds me. I've been trying to figure out who Kimberly Guilfoyle reminds me of. There's a longstanding rumor that Eva Peron and real-life Nazi supervillain Otto "Scarface" Skorzeny had an affair. Now, if they had a child...





What's happening now...it's all too much. I can write no more about current events. I'm going to immerse myself in something that makes a little more sense, like the last two episodes of Twin Peaks Season 3.

