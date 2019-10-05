The Idiocy of the Anglosphere

(A guest post by D-Jay)

Some especially committed Cannonfirers may have noticed the short profile of myself I attached to some of my earlier articles. Those with particularly good memories might recall that I am a American/Brit dual national who was born and grew up in the States and, after working for about 30 years in East Asia and Oceania, have been living near Liverpool in the UK since my semi-retirement in 2013.



Boy do I know how to pick ‘em.



In 2016, I had the dubious distinction of being on the losing side of two of the most disastrous elections in human history – Britain’s decision to leave the EU and America’s selection of Donald Trump as president.



The catastrophic consequences of both choices are still unfolding, but it hasn’t been pretty on either side of the pond. In the US, democracy is one election away from collapse as our American Nero blithely fiddles the country towards a raging inferno. In the UK, meanwhile, Trump mini-me Prime Minister Boris Johnson dithers, delays and dissembles while Europe’s worst coronavirus performance re-ignites and the economy faces collapse if no post-Brexit trade agreement is reached with the EU before the looming deadline of December 31st.



Now we the reason BoJo hasn’t tried harder to reach a settlement with the EU, in spite of the potentially catastrophic results if he doesn’t.