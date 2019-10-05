Recent posts



News

Memeorandum

D.U. Latest

Guardian

Slate

Politico

Google News

Media Matters

Democracy Now

Common Dreams

Bellingcat

DC Blue

Politicus

Intelligencer


Views

Marcy Wheeler

Charles Pierce

Brad Blog

Jefferson Morley

Crooks and Liars

Sky Dancing

The Confluence

Daniel Hopsicker

Unhack the Vote

Critiques of Libertarianism

Northwest Research

Lobster

For the Record



Tweets

Asha Rangappa

Marcy Wheeler

Natasha Bertrand

David Corn

Preet Bharara

Vicky Ward

Sarah Kendzior

Josh Marshall

Christo Grozev

Bellingcat

Benjamin Wittes

Seth Abramson

Wendy Siegelman

Eric Boehlert

David Farenthold

Maggie Haberman

Wendy Siegelman

Carole Cadwalladr


CANNONFIRE





Sunday, October 25, 2020

Tell me how I should feel

I lost a good friend to smoking-related diseases early this year. She spent the better part of a year in the hospital. A week before she died, she did not look as bad as Mitch McConnell does now. 
 
I hated McConnell before hating McConnell was cool. A long time ago -- roughly three decades ago -- he insulted a friend of mine while speaking in the Senate. The things he said were arguably libelous, but he was protected by Article I, Section 6, Clause 1 of the Constitution. 
 
(I can't tell you who my friend was or what he said about her.)

There was a time when genuine campaign finance reform was this close to becoming a reality in the United States. I cared a great deal about that issue. McConnell was the greatest enemy of reform. 

Long before the Merrick Garland outrage, long before the arrival of Trump on the scene, I despised Mitch McConnell. 

So tell me how I should feel now. 

Blue/purple lips and hands are symptoms of cyanosis, which usually indicates a problem with the heart or lungs. I've had two heart attacks and I have Reynaud's syndrome, which sometimes expresses itself as cyanosis, though it has not done so in my case. 

I can't pretend to be above hatred. I can't pretend to uphold the Christian ideal of loving one's enemy. I can't pretend to disdain revenge or schadenfreude. I can't pretend to forgive the horrible ways in which that man has exercised the authority he has wielded. 
 
On the other hand, I could end up looking like Mitch McConnell a decade from now, or a week from now. Maybe never.
 
So tell me how I should feel.

posted: 10:37 AM

0 COMMENTS - CLICK HERE
Comments: Post a Comment

<< Home


This page is powered by Blogger. Isn't yours?

























FeedWind



FeedWind




FeedWind