CANNONFIRE





Sunday, September 27, 2020

TIME FOR VODKA!

Holy living lord of fuck. This is it. THIS IS FREAKIN' IT

He pays no taxes. He's either the most outrageous tax cheat in history or he ain't wealthy. Or both. His claimed losses were clearly tax fraud. I mean, if this guy lost money to that extent, he couldn't stay afloat.

(Trump claims "Fake news." I think he's lying. But I suppose that there's a possibility that someone on Team Trump pulled the all-time most audacious disinfo op.)

Still no further details on an important point: Was he really being audited in 2016? If so, how long was he being audited? Nobody else has ever been audited for more than two years.  

Let's look at some more-or-less randomly-chosen tweets











That explains why he stole so much from his re-election campaign.







More to come. I -- even I, the most morose of all bloggers -- am officially happy

God willing, our long national Trumpmare may finally be over. 

If I were Biden, I'd offer Trump a pardon in exchange for an immediate resignation. The Supreme Court would be worth it. 

posted: 7:11 PM

Comments:
Hahaha. Good news, indeed.

Sure, a great whacky idea for Biden. A pardon on federal charges would leave plenty of state charges to try him on.
posted by Anonymous Anonymous : 8:14 PM
 
Precisely. Pardon him on all federal charges and let the state attain justice. If nothing else, this would be an amazing headline-grabbing gesture by Biden during the debate.

And at this point, I've used up all vodka in the house.

This is a good day. The only thing that could make it a better day is more vodka.
posted by Blogger Joseph : 8:30 PM
 
