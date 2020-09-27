TIME FOR VODKA!

Holy living lord of fuck. This is it. THIS IS FREAKIN' IT.

He pays no taxes. He's either the most outrageous tax cheat in history or he ain't wealthy. Or both. His claimed losses were clearly tax fraud. I mean, if this guy lost money to that extent, he couldn't stay afloat.

(Trump claims "Fake news." I think he's lying. But I suppose that there's a possibility that someone on Team Trump pulled the all-time most audacious disinfo op.)



Still no further details on an important point: Was he really being audited in 2016? If so, how long was he being audited? Nobody else has ever been audited for more than two years.

Let's look at some more-or-less randomly-chosen tweets

May Trump’s galactic failures, debts, tax-dodging & fraud be inscribed into the Book of Death so we never forget that he’s been nothing but a burden on the rest of us since 1946. Welfare king with his 5 children, everyone a drain, everyone cheating, everyone on the dole. — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) September 27, 2020













I like presidents who pay more than $750 in taxes. What a disgrace. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 27, 2020





Look, @realDonaldTrump wants you to know that the REAL scandal is he paid $750 in taxes for bills you, the average American, should have paid for him. https://t.co/DRAmt33ZP4 — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) September 27, 2020





My daughter serving overseas in Korea paid more in taxes in the last 15 years - this is so disturbing! Trump not only dodges taxes, he bills tax payers by billing the government for his golf outings and hotels at his own businesses! Vile — MaryDramaLlama ( Mary Ramirez) (@MaireNiBrun1) September 27, 2020





Waiting for Trump when he leaves the WH!!! America is calling!!! pic.twitter.com/SsavArF5Nh — Cora (@corozon4u_cora) September 27, 2020





And I thought he was going to refuse office ONLY because of his legal jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/9hTP4Em4lg — emptywheel (@emptywheel) September 27, 2020

Basically Trump has been hiding his tax returns bc he doesn't want us to know we've been lending him $91M until the audit tells him it was fraudulent. pic.twitter.com/wndYAnJSxE — emptywheel (@emptywheel) September 27, 2020





Worth noting that significant delinquent debt disqualifies most people from obtaining a government security clearance.



The U.S. government views this as a vulnerability and a point of leverage for foreign adversaries seeking access to classified information. — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) September 27, 2020





NYT reports that “within the next four years, more than $300 million in loans — obligations for which he is personally responsible — will come due” for President Trump. https://t.co/ZRYQrrWLSq — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 27, 2020



That explains why he stole so much from his re-election campaign.



This looks mobby to me: "That equation is a key element of the alchemy of Mr. Trump’s finances: using the proceeds of his celebrity to purchase and prop up risky businesses, then wielding their losses to avoid taxes." — Greg Olear (@gregolear) September 27, 2020





Who is going to twist themselves into an ethical knot to defend this?? — Dan Schmitt (@Coach_Schmitt1) September 27, 2020





Of note in this blockbuster story - there will be additional stories coming in the next few weeks. https://t.co/xEJE3kHosR — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 27, 2020





It sure would be nice to know to whom the President of the United States owes upwards of $421 million... — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) September 27, 2020





He’s broke. And facing criminal charges. That’s why @realDonaldTrump is sabotaging the mail, welcoming foreign interference, and inciting violence to win an election. This is going to be a rocky ride — but civic participation and unity are our antidotes. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 27, 2020





With the release of Trump's tax returns, many mysteries have ended.



1️⃣ He's a serial tax fraud.

2️⃣ His finances suggest money laundering.

3️⃣ He's in dire financial straits.

4️⃣ He owes $100 million—at a bare minimum.

5️⃣ He needs the presidency to make money.



He's a fake POTUS. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 27, 2020





This has to be how he is compromised with Putin. Mueller should’ve followed the money. He probably owes oligarchs and Putin a ton of money 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 — Rosemary P (@rpcommunication) September 27, 2020



More to come. I -- even I, the most morose of all bloggers -- am officially happy.

God willing, our long national Trumpmare may finally be over.

If I were Biden, I'd offer Trump a pardon in exchange for an immediate resignation. The Supreme Court would be worth it.

