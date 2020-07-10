Recent posts



News

Memeorandum

D.U. Latest

Guardian

Slate

Politico

Google News

Media Matters

Democracy Now

Common Dreams

Bellingcat

DC Blue

Politicus

Intelligencer


Views

Marcy Wheeler

Charles Pierce

Brad Blog

Crooks and Liars

Sky Dancing

The Confluence

Daniel Hopsicker

Unhack the Vote

Critiques of Libertarianism

Northwest Research

Lobster

For the Record



Tweets

Asha Rangappa

Marcy Wheeler

Natasha Bertrand

David Corn

Preet Bharara

Vicky Ward

Sarah Kendzior

Josh Marshall

Christo Grozev

Bellingcat

Benjamin Wittes

Seth Abramson

Wendy Siegelman

Eric Boehlert

David Farenthold

Maggie Haberman

Wendy Siegelman

Carole Cadwalladr


CANNONFIRE





Friday, July 10, 2020

Atrocity

This is not democracy.

Trump commuted Stone's sentence. The despicable old ratfucker won't go to prison.

Anyone else would do serious time for threatening a witness. And that's just one of the charges: Roger Stone was convicted of seven felonies. He lied to Congress to help Donald Trump.

In response to a Natasha Bertrand tweet, a reader named Mike points to the single most important fact underlying this case.
He hasn't "maintained his innocence" he's said explicitly that won't give testimony on the CRIMES he KNOWS Donald Trump committed.

Not the same thing.

At all.
Stone himself pretty clearly admitted that he has dirt on Trump. In fact, he threatened to blab unless Trump came to his rescue. Here's a tweet from earlier today:

I would call this a veiled threat, but where's the veil? Obviously Stone knows about crimes and immoral acts committed by Trump. If Trump were innocent, he would have had nothing to fear. 

Moreover, the evidence clearly indicates that someone friendly to Stone is guilty of jury tampering.

The commutation is illegal and should be challenged. The law states that commutation should not occur until after the prisoner has begun to serve, and after the prisoner has exhausted all legal challenges.
The word "generally" offers some leeway here, although Poulsen adds: "fwiw, “generally” expands to “except upon a showing of exceptional circumstances” in the policy." I fail to see any exceptional circumstances, beyond that fact that the president is a crony.

All of the above tweets are variations on a single theme: If you're a friend of Trump, you are above justice. The rules don't apply.

This is not democracy.

posted: 8:35 PM

0 COMMENTS - CLICK HERE
Comments: Post a Comment

<< Home


This page is powered by Blogger. Isn't yours?

























FeedWind



FeedWind




FeedWind