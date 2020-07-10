This is not democracy.
Trump commuted Stone's sentence
. The despicable old ratfucker won't go to prison
.
Anyone else would do serious time for threatening a witness. And that's just one
of the charges: Roger Stone was convicted of seven felonies. He lied to Congress to help Donald Trump
.
In response to a Natasha Bertrand tweet, a reader named Mike points to the single most important fact
underlying this case.
He hasn't "maintained his innocence" he's said explicitly that won't give testimony on the CRIMES he KNOWS Donald Trump committed.
Not the same thing.
At all.
Stone himself pretty clearly admitted
that he has dirt on Trump. In fact, he threatened to blab unless Trump came to his rescue. Here's a tweet from earlier today:
I would call this a veiled threat, but where's the veil? Obviously Stone knows about crimes and immoral acts committed by Trump. If Trump were innocent, he would have had nothing to fear.
Moreover, the evidence clearly indicates that someone friendly to Stone is guilty of jury tampering.
The commutation is illegal and should be challenged. The law states that commutation should not occur until after the prisoner has begun to serve, and after the prisoner has exhausted all legal challenges.
The word "generally" offers some leeway here, although Poulsen adds: "fwiw, “generally” expands to “except upon a showing of exceptional circumstances” in the policy." I fail to see any exceptional circumstances, beyond that fact that the president is a crony.
All of the above tweets are variations on a single theme: If you're a friend of Trump, you are above justice. The rules don't apply.
This is not democracy.