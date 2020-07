He hasn't "maintained his innocence" he's said explicitly that won't give testimony on the CRIMES he KNOWS Donald Trump committed.



Not the same thing.



At all.

Just had a long talk with #RogerStone . He says he doesn’t want a pardon (which implies guilt) but a commutation, and says he thinks #Trump will give it to him. “He knows I was under enormous pressure to turn on him. It would have eased my situation considerably. But I didn’t.” July 10, 2020

All of Stone’s jurors later wrote to the court they wanted their privacy and feared for their safety. Some got mysterious phone calls, postcards from strangers https://t.co/7TsYTcsroo July 10, 2020





j/k just wanted to hear what that sounded like Hard to see how Roger Stone could possibly clear Justice Department policy on clemency applications with his case on appeal and his sentence not yet begun.j/k just wanted to hear what that sounded like pic.twitter.com/0Pi8KzBjAy July 10, 2020

This is not democracy.Anyone else would do serious time for threatening a witness. And that's justof the charges: Roger Stone was convicted of seven felonies. He lied to CongressIn response to a Natasha Bertrand tweet, a reader named Mike points to the single most important fact underlying this case.Stone himself pretty clearlythat he has dirt on Trump. In fact, he threatened to blab unless Trump came to his rescue. Here's a tweet from earlier today:I would call this a veiled threat, but where's the veil? Obviously Stone knows about crimes and immoral acts committed by Trump. If Trump were innocent, he would have had nothing to fear.Moreover, the evidence clearly indicates that someone friendly to Stone is guilty of jury tampering.The commutation is illegal and should be challenged. The law states that commutation should not occur until after the prisoner has begun to serve, and after the prisoner has exhausted all legal challenges.The word "generally" offers some leeway here, although Poulsen adds: "fwiw, “generally” expands to “except upon a showing of exceptional circumstances” in the policy." I fail to see any exceptional circumstances, beyond that fact that the president is a crony.All of the above tweets are variations on a single theme: If you're a friend of Trump, you are above justice. The rules don't apply.This is not democracy.