How the Bros screwed Bernie

Throughout this day, while scurrying around the internets and half-listening to MSNBC, I've run into Sanders supporters complaining about the treachery of Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. Why couldn't they have waited until after Super Tuesday to announce their support for Biden? They screwed Bernie over! It's a conspiracy!
The "conspirators" were actually the BernieBros themselves. Unfortunately, they're too damned pigheaded to admit that their venomous antics have hurt the cause of Bernie Sanders.
They've been particularly toxic toward Buttigieg, the target of their most inane conspiracy theories. In the preceding post, we saw how one leading Sandernista called Buttigieg a "rat" right after he dropped out. Meanwhile, Biden sent Mayor Pete a very gracious message.
No wonder
Buttigieg decided to endorse Biden!
Good behavior has rewards and bad behavior has consequences. The BernieBros have spent the past year writing a book titled How To Make People Despise You
. And now they seem shocked to discover that they are, in fact, despised.
For Chrissakes, what did they think
was going to happen? If they had behaved in a more civilized fashion, Bernie might now be picking up some of the Mayor's voters, despite Buttigieg's endorsement of Biden. Ain't gonna happen now.
Bernie has, in short, been ill-served by his own fanatics. For strategic reasons, he should have constrained them months ago -- years
ago. Actually, Bernie did address the problem
-- somewhat -- a little over a week ago, but his words came far too late. He offered no hint of contrition, and he had no impact on his horde of zealots. If Sanders loses the nomination, he shouldn't blame anyone but the old dude he sees in the mirror.
Will his supporters pause for reflection and introspection? Will they recognize that they should have acted differently? Will they finally understand that democracy is a popularity contest, and that you don't win a popularity contest by making people loathe you?
Or will they retreat into grievance, rage, and inane conspiracy theories?
I think we all know the answer.
The Bros made a classic mistake. They've spent months screaming "I HATE YOU I HATE YOU I HATE
YOU! Now vote for my candidate."
Or maybe it wasn't
a mistake. This article
in the American Prospect suggests that the real intention of the Bros is to destroy the Democratic party, not the Republicans.
The video below documents how our ever-so-progressive Brocialists are perfectly willing to engage in homophobic slurs, calling Pete Buttigieg "sweetie" and "honey." Note their preference for Trumpian red clothing. Also note the "LABOUR" shirt. (It's hard to see in this copy, but it was very clear in the original.) Even they
admit it: SANDERS = CORBYN.