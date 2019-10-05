Operation Chaos. Plus: Why is Malcolm Nance no longer on MSNBC?

And here is why I think Joe Biden's victory in South Carolina will not be as resounding as he hopes...
Dems are such dummies. The Republicans are pushing Sanders, while Trump was willing to take an impeachment in order to smear Biden. Democrats, what does that tell
you?
My heart still belongs to Warren
-- who, they say, is in danger of losing her home state on Super Tuesday. Damn. No matter what happens, she remains my choice. At least she came up with an easy-to-understand way to pay for Medicare For All without raising taxes on the ordinary person: Employers would continue to pay for workers' health care, albeit at a slightly reduced rate, while the extra money in the workers' paychecks would be taxed. Those two measures alone would cover the bulk of all costs. (Removing the cut taken by the insurance industry would save a lot
.)
The Crapo Thap House crowd is still saying that Bernie won Iowa. No, he did not
. Sanders also received only 34 percent of the vote in Nevada, although corrupt caucus rules made it appear that he took home a larger share.
The Crapo kids are also saying that Buttigieg is a deep cover CIA agent
-- because, as everyone knows, the Agency likes to plant super-spies as mayors of mid-sized midwestern towns.
"It's the old secret-agent-running-for-mayor-in-Indiana trick. That's the second time I've fallen for it this month!"
-- M. Smart, esteemed espionage historian
The Bernie cult can never take in more than 30 percent of the Democratic electorate. Other Dems may go along grudgingly, in response to incessant calls for unity, but they will never actually like
him. If your followers desperately plead for unity at this
stage of the game, you've already lost November.
Independents? Forget it. They'll vote Trump.
Why don't we see Malcolm Nance on MSNBC?
Nance has argued for Biden and against Sanders.
When the DU crowd
discussed this tweet a while back, they wondered why Nance no longer appears on MSNBC.
I respect Malcom Nance And I think it’s a shame he isn’t invited in MSNBC any more. We should be able to hear him.
Apparently, Nance mentioned on an Al Franken podcast (which I have not heard) that he is no longer welcome on MSNBC. Mediaite suggested that the frosty relations had something to do with the Mueller report, although -- frankly -- this article
is confusingly written.
I think I know the real reason. Nance's book The Plot to Destroy Democracy
(which is definitely worth rearing) contains this passage:
Trump did not limit himself to insulting Hillary Clinton. He has similarly insulted Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, John McCain, Senator Lindsey Graham, his own Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, his National Security Advisor, General H.R. McMaster, the entirety of the FBI, the CIA, the Democratic Party, 65% of America, the Pope, and Oprah Winfrey. In his estimation, they are all “haters and losers.” On the other hand, he did not dare criticize two people on this planet: Vladimir Putin...and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.
The last four words, which follow a melodramatic ellipsis, indicates Nance's belief that Trump must have some sinister purpose in granting a kind of "immunity" to Maddow. The clear implication: Nance views Maddow with suspicion. In his eyes, she and Putin have something in common.
Malcolm Nance is, first and foremost, a veteran of Spookworld. (Yes, I know that he's black. Yes, I know that the term "spook" has more than one meaning. I'm not going to let any snooty young postmodern asshole tell me that I cannot use "spook" as a slang word for "spy," and I don't care who
we're talking about.) In the past, Nance has glowingly cited Pete Bagley, the lieutenant to James Jesus Angleton, the powerful CIA counterintelligence chief who went crazy. The Angleton episode taught the Agency that paranoia is an occupational hazard faced by anyone who does that kind of work. "Sick think" was the in-house term for Angleton's disease.
Maybe Nance came down with a case of sick think. Maybe he has been thinking sick thoughts about Rachel Maddow. Except for that one paragraph, Nance has kept his sick thoughts out of his public commentary. But behind the scenes -- well, who knows what
he said, or to whom he said it?
So why hasn't
Trump ever said any unkind words about Rachel Maddow? I'm not sure. Maybe, for once in his life, he has exercised a degree of impulse control. If he allowed his natural inclinations to take hold of him, he would make cruel and childish remarks about lesbianism.
And finally....
No wonder Trump is president.
If this
doesn't make your jaw drop, it must be wired in place.
Americans are avoiding Corona beer amid coronavirus outbreak, survey finds
A surprising 38 percent of beer drinkers insisted that they would not, under any circumstances, buy Corona as the deadly virus spreads across the globe, according to the survey conducted by 5W Public Relations.
For what it's worth: "Corona" means "crown." When seen through a microscope, the virus looks a bit like a crown, hence the name.
Not long ago, a friend to this blog wrote in about his attempts to communicate with the other side: "The Trump supporters I encountered online recently believed the second amendment was called "second" because it was 'the second most important'."
Just about every problem we face would go away if America implemented one simple rule: Disenfranchise everyone too stupid to understand the meaning of the word "disenfranchise" in this sentence.