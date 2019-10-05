HOW TO KILL BERNIE! (Politically)

Rest easy, Secret Service: My headline is not meant as an incitement to violence. I do not want Bernie Sanders to come to any physical
harm.
Nate Silver says that Bernie is likely to win the nomination.
This is the worst possible news for the Democratic party.
Even if Bernie were to win the White House -- which he absolutely will NOT -- he could not enact any legislation. Today, Lawrence O'Donnell made a valiant effort to deprogram the brainwashed Bernie cultists:
"Not one sentence of President Sanders legislation can pass without the votes of every Democratic senator who he's decided to taunt as "the Democratic establishment." Currently 14 senators support Medicare For All. Does he plan to insult the rest into voting for it?"
Even Trump, the king of kompromat, couldn't get his Wall funded -- not even when his party controlled both Houses of Congress. Bernie sure as hell cannot enforce subservience. The Bros keep talking about how sweet their lives would be if the cat wore a bell, but they have never seriously addressed the question of how to make Tabby don his new neckwear.
Besides, Bernie is a sure loser in November. The only thing Sanders can accomplish is to destroy the Dems' chances of regaining the House and retaking the Senate.
Bernie must be stopped now
. Democrats must not be intimidated by the caterwauling of his cultists. When they say "We won't vote for anyone but Bernie in November," reply with an extended middle finger. Battles are won by warriors who have no more fucks to give.
When the Bros yowl and snarl on Twitter -- good
. Don't worry about their precious widdle hurt feelings. Embrace their insults. As the old saying goes: You get flack only when you're over the target.
Here's my plan:
1. STOP CODDLING SANDERS and stop attacking anyone but Sanders.
Warren and Biden should go after him with far greater ferocity than they showed toward Bloomberg. Until the Sanders menace is ended, the entire national debate must revolve around Bernie and his inability to win in November.
Unity is no longer an option. We didn't start this war, but it's war nonetheless. So act like warriors.
Heed your inner Palpatine, Dems: Let hate
flow through you. When the Bros hate back...good, good!
Polls indicate that Dem voters care more about electability than about any other issue. Bernie Sanders is not electable in November
. That's the message. Keep hammering it.
2. Stop all this talk about "lanes." This superb analysis
has it exactly right: Any candidate who destroys Sanders will make his or her own lane.
3. The wealthy candidates must concentrate on ending Sanders.
If Bloomberg emerges as the Bernie-killer, people will forget all about that disastrous debate performance. If Steyer emerges as the Bernie-killer, his candidacy will suddenly gain real momentum.
Here's anti-Trump Republican strategist Tim Miller:
If Mike’s goal is to actually beat Bernie—and not just finish Super Tuesday with a gentleman’s 18 percent and embark on a long, losing slog in the hopes something crazy happens—then his paid media needs to shift to targeting Bernie immediately.
Let me emphasize this: Immediately, today, five minutes ago, right the fork NOW.
Here's Democratic strategist Joe Lockhart
:
With his disastrous performance in the Las Vegas debate, it appears he won't be building any organic momentum in this race. He has to buy it.
If Bloomberg has any chance of winning the nomination, he has to redirect his resources during the primary and run ads against Sanders -- not Trump.
Bloomberg needs to use the next $400 million in ad spending to attack Sanders on his potential weaknesses in a general election and highlight how far left his campaign is. Hitting him on his past record on guns is a must.
Sanders' praise of Soviet-backed regimes is ripe for political attack ads -- and if Bloomberg doesn't take advantage of this, Trump certainly will in the fall.
Is it unfair for the billionaires to spend hundreds of millions in attacks on Sanders? No. The Republicans will launch worse attacks in the fall. If Bernie can't stand that kind of heat, he must vacate the kitchen now
.
Besides, it's not as though Bernie was Mr. Kindness toward Hillary in 2016. Remember early on, when he announced that he would not use the emails as an issue? He lied. As the campaign wore on, he kept shouting emails emails EMAILS.
Fuck him. Treat him worse
than he treated Hillary. It's retribution time.
4. Obama -- no: THE OBAMAS -- must denounce Bernie as a sure-loser candidate.
Time for the former president to forget civility and precedent and norms and all of that elder statesman crap.
Mr. and Mrs. Obama, think about your country. Think about what Trump will do to the Supreme Court. Think about what he's doing to all other courts
.
Only you
can prevent Mr. Sure Loser from gaining the nomination and destroying the Democratic party.
Barack Obama's damnable inaction in 2016 -- his refusal to reveal that Trump was the subject of an FBI investigation -- is what gave us the Trump menace in the first place. Obama can make up for the greatest sin of his presidency by doing everything he can to unmask Bernie Sanders now.
NOW NOW NOW NOW
.
The Bros -- both the born-in-America True Believers and the made-in-Russia bots -- will return fire, denouncing Obama as an Establishment pig. The Bros always
resort to juvenile insult as their first and foremost weapon, even when doing so works against their interest. It's in their nature.
Good.
Strategically, we want
the Bernie cultists launch an anti-Obama online jihad. When they pile on the former president -- whose approval ratings remain high -- not a single black voter will pull the lever for Bernie in future primaries, and many white Obama fans will be similarly repulsed.
It's a trap!
And the Bernie Bros will fall right into it. Again: It's in their nature. Trolls gotta troll.
To spring the trap, Barack Obama must describe -- with force, logic, evidence and precision -- the weakness of Bernie Sanders in the general election. The trap will prove doubly effective if Michelle speaks up as well, because the Bros will inevitably barrage her with the sort of misogynistic insults that Bernie's female supporters will find impossible to rationalize or to tolerate.
5. USE THE FORCE.
By "the force" I mean: Oppo
. No more free rides for Bernie.
This is the most important step in the process.
Anti-Bernie Dems should read and re-read and memorize this November, 2016 piece by Kurt Eichenwald.
I have seen the opposition book assembled by Republicans for Sanders, and it was brutal. The Republicans would have torn him apart. And while Sanders supporters might delude themselves into believing that they could have defended him against all of this, there is a name for politicians who play defense all the time: losers.
Eichenwald went on to outline some of the plays that would have been available to the Trumpers, some of which are quite familiar -- such as the 1972 "rape" essay. Here's the one that really
counts:
Worst of all, the Republicans also had video of Sanders at a 1985 rally thrown by the leftist Sandinista government in Nicaragua where half a million people chanted, "Here, there, everywhere/the Yankee will die,'' while President Daniel Ortega condemned "state terrorism" by America. Sanders said, on camera, supporting the Sandinistas was "patriotic."
The Republicans had at least four other damning Sanders videos (I don't know what they showed), and the opposition research folder was almost 2-feet thick. (The section calling him a communist with connections to Castro alone would have cost him Florida.) In other words, the belief that Sanders would have walked into the White House based on polls taken before anyone really attacked him is a delusion built on a scaffolding of political ignorance.
The Sandinista video will eviscerate
Bernie in the general election. Any Bro who thinks that Bernie will be able to rationalize or justify that image is completely delusional.
So the time to use that video is now
.
What's that? You say that we can't
use the video because it's in Republican hands and has not been released? (They probably got it from the Russians.) If that's the way you're thinking, you're not thinking strategically
.
Attack ads and memes should quote Eichenwald and reconstruct the video. Make that footage the most famous unseen video in the history of visual media
. Remember: The Democratic electorate cares more about Bernie's electability than about any other factor. Bloomberg and Steyer should continually remind the voters that Trump has this video.
There's also strong evidence that Bernie participated in anti-American rallies held by Iranians during the hostage crisis
. I've heard that video exists.
Keep talking about this video evidence. VIDEO VIDEO VIDEO
. Shout the word "VIDEO" like a broken record.
Yes, the Bros will attack Eichenwald, as they did in 2016. They always resort to ad hominem
when the facts aren't on their side. Doesn't matter: The point is to force Bernie to address the issue
.
Force Sanders to deny or to confirm the existence of this video. Force him to talk about his participation in such rallies. Force him to try to defend his actions on those occasions. Force him to defend his presence at gatheriongs where people screamed Death to America
.
Keep on hammering that theme: VIDEO VIDEO VIDEO. The evidence is damning. It'll hit Bernie in the Fall. There's no escaping it. Bernie will lose. THERE'S FUCKING VIDEO.
6. All (ALL) the other Dem candidates should start talking about a third-party run, due to THAT video and America's antipathy to socialism.
The Bernie cultists keep issuing this threat: "We'll just stay home." Well, turnabout is fair play. That threat is more forceful when it comes from the anti-Bernie Dems, who are far more numerous.
The strategy is to emphasize Bernie's inherent unelectability. The average voter must be forced to understand that Bernie is simply too divisive. Too chancy.
7. Pay for a brigade of trolls to pose as BernieBros online.
They've earned a reputation for obnoxiousness; we must make their obnoxiousness seem truly unforgivable and unendurable by turning it up to twelve
. Here's an example: We've seen too many Bros (real
ones) describe Warren and Kolbuchar as "cunts." Keep sounding that theme. Keep putting that word into the mouths of the Bernie cultists. Create BernieBro personas who sneeringly refer to the Obamas as "negroes" and "Establishment house slaves." Make sure that the Bernie cultists are known as intemperate zealots who use that sort of language all the time
.
Unethical,
you say? Consider: Bernie has benefited from a Russian troll brigade, and he damned well knows it. He was briefed on that fact -- and he kept the information secret, even though he should have and could have revealed the truth. So screw him. All is fair. All
.
(By the way: It should be particularly easy to trigger Bernie spokesperson David Sirota into saying something damaging to his own cause. I know Sirota of old. His prickliness and insecurity make him manipulable.)
And that will be it
. Game over for Bernie Sanders.
No more Mr. Nice Dem. No more coddling the cultists.
Hit hard, Dems -- and hit now. If we don't, Trump will.