Bye bye, Bloomberg

I normally don't watch debates real time, but tonight I figured:. So far, it's been pretty rowdy and entertaining. But one thing's clear:Dems will welcome his money, and maybe he can loan out his extremely talented ad team to whoever wins the nomination. But the voters won't wantWarren and Biden are doing very well, I think. They may be the comeback kids who will benefit from Bloomberg's fall. Of course, as I write, the second half of the debate has just started.