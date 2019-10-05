Recent posts



Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Bye bye, Bloomberg

I normally don't watch debates real time, but tonight I figured: What the hell. So far, it's been pretty rowdy and entertaining. But one thing's clear: The Bloomberg moment is OVER.

Dems will welcome his money, and maybe he can loan out his extremely talented ad team to whoever wins the nomination. But the voters won't want him.  

Warren and Biden are doing very well, I think. They may be the comeback kids who will benefit from Bloomberg's fall. Of course, as I write, the second half of the debate has just started.

posted: 10:04 PM

