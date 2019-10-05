Bernie explains why Bernie shouldn't run for president

Bernie Sanders 2011 was a lot wiser than the man we see today. From the Guardian
, back in October, 2011:
But, he explains, he is not interested in the White House. "I would likely end up causing a right-wing extremist to be president of the United States. That is not something I would be happy to do," he said.
Then he added for emphasis: "It would likely be a futile and losing campaign. That would not be too smart."
Sanders is many unusual things: loud, outspoken and a successful socialist in America. But one thing he is not is naïve.
If he can't claim the naivete excuse, then why is he doing so much to elect Donald Trump? Why did he hobble Hillary Clinton in 2020? (Before the Bernie cult went after her, she was the most popular politician in America.)
By the way: Tulsi Gabbard
is on the short list of Sanders' VP picks.