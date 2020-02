Bernie explains why Bernie shouldn't run for president

But, he explains, he is not interested in the White House. "I would likely end up causing a right-wing extremist to be president of the United States. That is not something I would be happy to do," he said.



Then he added for emphasis: "It would likely be a futile and losing campaign. That would not be too smart."



Sanders is many unusual things: loud, outspoken and a successful socialist in America. But one thing he is not is naïve.

The Sanders campaign just claimed it's racist to ask for the health records of a 78-year-old white man with a heart condition running for president. Nothing is real. We're in some other place. — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) February 19, 2020

Bernie Sanders 2011 was a lot wiser than the man we see today. From the Guardian , back in October, 2011:If he can't claim the naivete excuse, then why is he doing so much to elect Donald Trump? Why did he hobble Hillary Clinton in 2020? (Before the Bernie cult went after her, she was the most popular politician in America.)By the way: Tulsi Gabbard is on the short list of Sanders' VP picks.