Recent posts



News

Memeorandum

D.U. Latest

Guardian

Slate

Politico

Google News

Media Matters

Democracy Now

Common Dreams

Bellingcat

DC Blue

Politicus

Intelligencer


Views

Marcy Wheeler

Charles Pierce

Brad Blog

Crooks and Liars

Sky Dancing

The Confluence

Daniel Hopsicker

Unhack the Vote

Critiques of Libertarianism

Northwest Research

Lobster

For the Record



Tweets

Asha Rangappa

Marcy Wheeler

Natasha Bertrand

David Corn

Preet Bharara

Vicky Ward

Sarah Kendzior

Josh Marshall

Christo Grozev

Bellingcat

Benjamin Wittes

Seth Abramson

Wendy Siegelman

Eric Boehlert

David Farenthold

Maggie Haberman

Wendy Siegelman

Carole Cadwalladr










Thursday, February 20, 2020

Bernie explains why Bernie shouldn't run for president

Bernie Sanders 2011 was a lot wiser than the man we see today. From the Guardian, back in October, 2011:
But, he explains, he is not interested in the White House. "I would likely end up causing a right-wing extremist to be president of the United States. That is not something I would be happy to do," he said.

Then he added for emphasis: "It would likely be a futile and losing campaign. That would not be too smart."

Sanders is many unusual things: loud, outspoken and a successful socialist in America. But one thing he is not is naïve.
If he can't claim the naivete excuse, then why is he doing so much to elect Donald Trump? Why did he hobble Hillary Clinton in 2020? (Before the Bernie cult went after her, she was the most popular politician in America.)

By the way: Tulsi Gabbard is on the short list of Sanders' VP picks.

posted: 12:45 AM

0 COMMENTS - CLICK HERE
Comments: Post a Comment

<< Home


This page is powered by Blogger. Isn't yours?
























FeedWind



FeedWind




FeedWind