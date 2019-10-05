Recent posts



News

Memeorandum

D.U. Latest

Guardian

Slate

Politico

Google News

Media Matters

Democracy Now

Common Dreams

Bellingcat

DC Blue

Politicus

Intelligencer


Views

Marcy Wheeler

Charles Pierce

Brad Blog

Crooks and Liars

Sky Dancing

The Confluence

Daniel Hopsicker

Unhack the Vote

Critiques of Libertarianism

Northwest Research

Lobster

For the Record



Tweets

Asha Rangappa

Marcy Wheeler

Natasha Bertrand

David Corn

Preet Bharara

Vicky Ward

Sarah Kendzior

Josh Marshall

Christo Grozev

Bellingcat

Benjamin Wittes

Seth Abramson

Wendy Siegelman

Eric Boehlert

David Farenthold

Maggie Haberman

Wendy Siegelman

Carole Cadwalladr


CANNONFIRE





Wednesday, January 08, 2020

What the hell is going on?

I don't claim to know what's going on right now. But it looks to me as though there was collusion between the Americans and the Iranians, allowing Iran to appease their own populace without inflicting too much actual damage on the Americans.
The Iranian missile strike on American locations in Iraq on Tuesday was a calibrated event intended to cause minimal American casualties, give the Iranians a face-saving measure and provide an opportunity for both sides to step back from the brink of war, according to senior U.S. officials in Washington and the Middle East.
If Iran and DC are secretly working together to keep this conflict from blowing up into war -- what about the Bolton factor? That's what matters, in terms of the politics of impeachment. In this situation -- a situation in which everyone lies -- only one thing is certain: Bolton wants regime change in Tehran. And he's willing to whatever it takes to accomplish that goal.

But perhaps Bolton is realistic enough to understand that the goal is best achieved after Trump wins in 2020. (Which he will.)

It's now being reported on CNN that the strike on Soleimani was done to appease Pompeo, who has been somewhat obsessed with the guy for years.

Maybe. But there has to be something else going on here -- a factor which everyone is missing.

Meanwhile...


For more, see here.
"It was probably the worst briefing I've seen at least on a military issue in the nine years I've served in the United States Senate," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said.

Lee said he left the briefing "somewhat unsatisfied" with the information given "outlining the legal, factual and moral justification for the attack."

"I find this insulting and demeaning," Lee added, saying that he now plans to vote in favor of a new war powers resolution from Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia. "That briefing changed my mind," Lee said.
Rand Paul shares this view. Something is afoot behind the scenes: As bad as the briefing no doubt was, I think that this has to do with a split within the Trump faction. One side wants to give Bolton and the neocons what they desire: War with Iran. The other does not.

posted: 5:41 PM

0 COMMENTS - CLICK HERE
Comments: Post a Comment

<< Home


This page is powered by Blogger. Isn't yours?

























FeedWind



FeedWind




FeedWind