What the hell is going on?

The Iranian missile strike on American locations in Iraq on Tuesday was a calibrated event intended to cause minimal American casualties, give the Iranians a face-saving measure and provide an opportunity for both sides to step back from the brink of war, according to senior U.S. officials in Washington and the Middle East.If Iran and DC are secretly working together to keep this conflict from blowing up into war -- what about the Bolton factor? That's what matters, in terms of the politics of impeachment. In this situation -- a situation in which everyone lies -- only one thing is certain: Bolton wants regime change in Tehran. And he's willing to whatever it takes to accomplish that goal.
Wow.— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 8, 2020
Fox just aired Republican Senator Mike Lee ripping into the briefing that he just received on Iran.
He calls the idea that Trump’s approach should not be debated “absolutely insane.”
pic.twitter.com/14j9vHMjTT
"It was probably the worst briefing I've seen at least on a military issue in the nine years I've served in the United States Senate," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said.Rand Paul shares this view. Something is afoot behind the scenes: As bad as the briefing no doubt was, I think that this has to do with a split within the Trump faction. One side wants to give Bolton and the neocons what they desire: War with Iran. The other does not.
Lee said he left the briefing "somewhat unsatisfied" with the information given "outlining the legal, factual and moral justification for the attack."
"I find this insulting and demeaning," Lee added, saying that he now plans to vote in favor of a new war powers resolution from Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia. "That briefing changed my mind," Lee said.