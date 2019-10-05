Recent posts



News

Memeorandum

D.U. Latest

Guardian

Slate

Politico

Google News

Media Matters

Democracy Now

Common Dreams

Bellingcat

DC Blue

Politicus

Intelligencer


Views

Marcy Wheeler

Charles Pierce

Brad Blog

Crooks and Liars

Sky Dancing

The Confluence

Daniel Hopsicker

Unhack the Vote

Critiques of Libertarianism

Northwest Research

Lobster

For the Record



Tweets

Asha Rangappa

Marcy Wheeler

Natasha Bertrand

David Corn

Preet Bharara

Vicky Ward

Sarah Kendzior

Josh Marshall

Christo Grozev

Bellingcat

Benjamin Wittes

Seth Abramson

Wendy Siegelman

Eric Boehlert

David Farenthold

Maggie Haberman

Wendy Siegelman

Carole Cadwalladr


CANNONFIRE





Tuesday, January 07, 2020

Remember...?

Remember 2016? Remember when the BernieBros (and their propaganda-pushing pals in St. Petersburg) assured us that if Hillary won the election, war would inevitably result?

Well....

For years, Trump has managed to take two positions at once. Position one: "The Dems are war-mongers." Position 2: "The Dems are weaklings afraid to fight." Trump has now shifted entirely to Position 2, and his brainwashed followers will never admit that his contradictory stances are, in fact, contradictory. Such is the power of rationalization.

The Republicans are going to try to convince the nation that all opponents of Trump's new war must be fans of Qassem Soleimani. Remember 2003, when Republicans painted all Iraq war opponents as apologists for Saddam Hussein?

Here's another flashback: Remember when Trump accused Hillary of being too close to the Saudis? Right now, Trump is doing exactly what the corrupt Saudi royal family wants.

posted: 8:50 PM

0 COMMENTS - CLICK HERE
Comments: Post a Comment

<< Home


This page is powered by Blogger. Isn't yours?

























FeedWind



FeedWind




FeedWind