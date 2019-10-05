Billboards, Bumper Stickers and Bloomberg

They came to pray with their president, though in truth many came just to worship him.

I was a little surprised that Donald Trump and then Franklin Graham thought it was worth commenting on. And it did strike me as a bit ironic that they both said that it wasn’t significant or going to make any difference. It makes you immediately think that they do think it’s significant, or they wouldn’t comment on it.

* * *

“Do you worship the Divine or the Deceiver?”

Trump is NOT your friend!

“Do you worship the Messiah or the Money Changers!”

Trump is NOT your friend!





“Trump worships greed. Do you?”





“Jesus wasn’t white!”





“A brown man died for your sins.”

Why do you hate them?