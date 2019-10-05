Nazis who hate Trump

Much is going on, but it's hard to write about current events. I'm feeling hopeless again.
The polls are turning in Trump's favor despite the devastating impeachment hearings. Lesson: The next time Trump is wounded, Dems must strike the (politically) fatal blow that very day
. He always recovers. That was the lesson of the 2016 election.
(Obviously, I meant "fatal" in the metaphorical
sense. Calm down, Secret Service.)
It's all so bloody depressing. It's clear to me that Team Trump has made Big Plans. One important sign: Ken Starr's walkback of his brief pro-impeachment stance. Obviously, someone informed Starr of the strategy. Starr knows that Trump has has many means of striking down his enemies; if Trump were vulnerable, Starr would continue to sound the note of disaffection, while Devin Nunes and Lindsey Graham would no longer wed themselves to absurd conspiracy theories.
Very soon, Trump will put the screws to the Democratic party. It will be devastating. I predict that he won't win in a squeaker this time. If he achieves a decisive victory, the Dems will blame Biden (or whoever) rather than the smears and the lies.
(I must repeat: The Kardashian/Trump interaction is more important than anyone realizes.)
The sheer obstinacy of the Republican support for Trump convinces me that he has convinced them
that he has made plans to destroy the Democratic party through a series of schemes and smears and covert ops. The Barr/Durham effort, scheduled to be unveiled on December 9, worries the hell out of me. Word is that Trump will free Blago, who will surely return the favor by smearing Obama. The Epstein/Clinton Big Smear will follow. God knows how many other "drug deals" are in the works. Roger Stone may go to jail briefly, but his spirit controls our destiny.
Scariest of all was Trump's recent dinner with PayPal giant Peter Thiel and Facebook magnate Mark Zuckerberg. Like so many others linked to Trump, Thiel does not believe in democracy. He has been quite upfront and unashamed about his belief that "freedom" and democracy are not compatible. (By "freedom" he means the wealthy
man's freedom; he is an elitist through-and-through.) Since Thiel and Zuckerberg are friends, we must presume that they share the same antidemocratic philosophy and that the two will work together to transform this country into an atrocity resembling Putin's Russia.
To accomplish this goal, they will use any tactic, however low. They will tell any lie, however audacious.
There is one hopeful sign: Trump has begun to alienate the neo-Nazi crowd. I'm not talking about the high-level antidemocrats like Thiel or Bannon or Leonard Leo; they will stick with Trump to the end, as long as he is of some use to them. But the ground-level brownshirts are a different story. In previous posts, I've referenced their growing disaffection for the orange oaf.
A reader directed my attention to this torrent on the Pirate Bay
, which further illustrates the point. I have not downloaded the torrent, nor do I intend to. But you may want to savor the madness on display:
John Podesta Torturing Children at Comet Ping Pong - Worldcorp 'Pizzagate' Leaked Film and Analysis
Yes. Comet Ping Pong. Still
.
TRUTH AND EVIL CORRUPT PEOPLE AND HIGH CRIMES IN HIGH PLACES EXPOSED!!!!! Russiagate is in truth and reality ISRAELGATE, JEWGATE... ISRAEL OWNS AMERICA, CARPET BOMB ISRAEL AND THE JEWS INTO OBLIVION, NO MORE WARS FOR ISRAHELL, LEAVE SYRIA AND IRAN ALONE, FREE PALESTINE!!!! HAIL VICTORY TO HAMAS!!!! SOMEONE NEEDS TO FIND THIS JOHN PODESTA CHILD RAPING MOLESTING ABUSING MOTHERFUCKER IN THE STREETS AND BEAT HIM DEAD LYNCH HIM HANG HIM FOR THE PUBLIC TO SEE, HANG AND KILL THE BUSH CRIME FAMILY, KILL THE CLINTONS AND KILL TRUMP HE IS A SATANIC JEW THE ENEMY HAS HIJACKED OUR NATIONS FROM WITHIN, ALL WORLD LEADERS ARE NOTHING BUT CORRUPT SCUMBAGS WHO NEED TO DIE!!!! Hillary Clinton is NOT going to Jail/Prison because she is Donald Trump's COUSIN, they are all in cahoots in bed with each other folks....
And so on. Unfortunately, after that point, it all gets a bit unhinged.
The important thing is that the loon who composed this text clearly hates Trump as much as he hates anyone else. That's comforting. Let's hope his attitude spreads like kudzu all across 4chan and 8chan. If the Dems were wise, they would pay a team to pose as loons, and they would spread the "Fascists against Trump" meme all over the darker byways of the internet. Discourage the fascists from voting for anyone
.
The final part of Mr. Loon's rant piqued my interest...
A mysterious website called "Worldcorpo.net" released a series of bizarre, disturbing videos.
I can find no website called either "Worldcorpo.net" or "Worldcorp.net." Those better-versed than I in the byways of internet extremism will probably understand the reference. This Reddit entry
indicates that the site, if it is a site, has something to do with ritual abuse claims. Apparently, there is an underground organization devoted to creating videos which purportedly offer "proof" that Satan stalks our children. I presume that the videos are fake, but there are indications that the imagery includes actual abuse. This link
adds to the mystery.
Is this a psyop of some sort?
Speaking of psyops:
In this New Yorker profile
, Malcolm Nance is portrayed as an opponent of conspiracy theories. Much of what he has to say is laudable, and I recommend his books -- with some reservations. Keep in mind, though, that in his books he has cited (with admiration) Pete Bagley, who was Robin to Jim Angleton's Batman. You can't take a stand against political paranoia while simultaneously tying yourself to those Old Angletonians: JJA was the God-Emperor of paranoia.
That said: We were talking about the efforts to smear Podesta. This part of the interview with Nance may be of interest.
You think the Podesta e-mails were forged in some way?
Just
I never said the Podesta e-mails were forged, and I have tried to educate the country on it.
“Official Warning,” you tweeted. “#PodestaEmails are already proving to be riddled with obvious forgeries and #blackpropaganda not even professionally done.”
There were. There were. Black propaganda is when you have something that is a piece of disinformation or misinformation or even crafted and fabricated information that is inserted into a stream of real information. That is the definition of black propaganda. What I said was that the Podesta package has misinformation, disinformation, and black propaganda. This was what I got from Julian Assange, right? Who swears nothing that he put out came from the Russians. He swears nothing that was ever done had any black propaganda in it or was disinformation. On the first day, there was a piece of black propaganda that was inserted in there not by whoever sent that package but by an alt-righter in the United States who did a clumsy edit of one of those e-mails and then put it back into that data stream like it was real. [The “black propaganda” Nance referred to in his tweet was created by an Internet prankster, who posted a fake speech by Hillary Clinton that included references to “bronies,” male fans of the cartoon “My Little Pony.” The author said he never intended the post to be linked to WikiLeaks.]
a prank? I'm not sure. For the sake of plausible deniability, it can be beneficial to frame an attack in such a way as to allow you say (if caught): "Hey, I was just kidding."
In 2004, Fox News manufactured a quote in which John Kerry announced himself as a "metrosexual." They used the "just kidding" defense on that
occasion, but I didn't believe them.