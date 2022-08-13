Thought experiment

Against: Fascism, Trump, Putin, Q, libertarianism, postmodernism, woke-ism and Identity politics.
For: Democracy, equalism, art, science, Enlightenment values and common-sense liberalism.
Donald Trump. Steve Bannon. Roger Stone.
If there is a future in which two of those three end up behind bars, which two would you choose?
Now imagine a future in which only one of the three goes to the pokey.
1. Trump and Bannon.2. Trump.Another question: what kind of passport is Trump's second active one, assuming his first is a regular US one?Thoughts that have gone through my mind: some kind of official US one that isn't diplomatic; a second regular US one; ... Slovenian ... Knights of Malta ( :) ) ... British?Given the "Latin American dictator" elements in Trump's shtick, you gotta wonder whether he won't get holed up in a foreign embassy some day, as Manuel Noriega did.
Not sure about the passports. But your comment reminded me of something.Years and years ago, I happened to mention on this blog that some people have more than one passport. I knew this for a fact because a former girlfriend possessed two. I held them both in my hands. She told me that dual passports are helpful to people who visit Israel and then go on to visit Arabic countries. Well, when I said that some folks have more than one, a rightwing reader called me a liar. Two passports? Impossible!And now...Donald Trump.
