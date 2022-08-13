Saturday, August 13, 2022

Thought experiment

Donald Trump. Steve Bannon. Roger Stone. 

If there is a future in which two of those three end up behind bars, which two would you choose?

Now imagine a future in which only one of the three goes to the pokey.

b said...

1. Trump and Bannon.

2. Trump.

Another question: what kind of passport is Trump's second active one, assuming his first is a regular US one?

Thoughts that have gone through my mind: some kind of official US one that isn't diplomatic; a second regular US one; ... Slovenian ... Knights of Malta ( :) ) ... British?

Given the "Latin American dictator" elements in Trump's shtick, you gotta wonder whether he won't get holed up in a foreign embassy some day, as Manuel Noriega did.

8:54 AM
Joseph Cannon said...

Not sure about the passports. But your comment reminded me of something.

Years and years ago, I happened to mention on this blog that some people have more than one passport. I knew this for a fact because a former girlfriend possessed two. I held them both in my hands. She told me that dual passports are helpful to people who visit Israel and then go on to visit Arabic countries.

Well, when I said that some folks have more than one, a rightwing reader called me a liar. Two passports? Impossible!

And now...Donald Trump.

2:26 AM

