The Deprogramming Dilemma - 11
Of Quislings and Coups
By D-Jay
In the course of their tour-de-force examination of the January 6th Trumpsurrection, Jamie Raskin and his world-class team of impeachment managers treated us to a priceless trove of never-before-seen video clips. Many exposed the crazed violence of the Trump terrorists and the glee with which they turned it on the very police their dear leader always claims to love.
Others showed just how close a call that awful afternoon really was.
A minute or two more delay, a few inadvertent turns down the wrong hallways, or an ounce less bravery on the part of the massively outnumbered Capitol Police and Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, Mitt Romney, Chuck Schumer and who knows how many more Senators, Congressmen and staff could easily have died.
Thanks to the Raskin team, we now know for certain that the mob was there to kill.
The gallows were ready.
And Trump was cheering it on. After hearing the details of how coldly he blew off Kevin McCarthy’s frantic call for help and how he immediately doubled down on his targeting of Mike Pense, one is left with the strong impression that Trump would have been delighted to see the mob lead the VP off to the hanging.
Was Donald thinking that, weak-willed sycophant that Pense has shown himself to be over the last four years – with a noose around his neck, he would fold and reject the certifications after all.
All very shocking and horrifying, but can we say surprising?
For myself, I also found a few of the less dramatic clips used to show the background of the event and the overall Trump treason plot even more revealing.
My favorite was one from December’s “Million MAGA March” featuring Trump-loving, self-described “paleoconservative,” Nick Fuentes. Incensed that some Republicans weren’t quite ready to go full-on crazy in support of the great one’s Big Lie that he had won the election, Nick led a group in the chant:
“Destroy the GOP! Destroy the GOP! Destroy the GOP!”
“Destroy the GOP!”
That ought to make the Retrumplicans think twice, right?
Wrong.
Even in the face of that, even in the face of the overwhelming, incontrovertible evidence and brilliant analysis put forward by Raskin and his team, the Republican Quislings of the Senate are getting ready to sell their souls for a few moments of fleeting political benefit.
Yes, Trump has been organizing a blatant coup d’etat in plain sight for months, but… whatever.
Just as Vidkun Quisling and his Norwegian fascist cronies were all-too-willing to lay down their arms for the Nazis in 1940, with only a few notable exceptions, today’s crop of spineless Republican Senators are poised to bow down yet again to their orange avatar. After all, what’s your place in history or basic self-respect as long as you can avoid the wrath of Trump? As long as you won’t be primaried…
Anything but that!
I guess it’s no surprise that Quisling starts with a Q.
Still, all is not lost.
It’s a foregone conclusion that 17 Senators with enough backbone to buck the Trump worshipers don’t exist in this bunch of Republican jellyfish, so an actual guilty verdict is a near impossibility.
There is, however, another audience – the American people.
Will the Impeachment Managers extraordinarily powerful presentation break through to any of the 74 million people who cast their votes for Trump?
Will Trump’s willingness to see Mike Pence dead sway at least a few minds? Maybe even a few more minds in the Senate? Will the Republican Senators really be fine with the idea that one of their own was being set up for murder?
One can hope. And polls indicate that out in the hinterland, some of the less fanatical Republicans have already been slipping away from the fold.
As we’ve been saying all along in this series, deprogramming is not going to be a simple, one-shot proposition. It’s going to be a long, hard slog, with limited numbers of people being slowly reeled back in to reality in small tranches.
IMHO, at least, what we’ve learned here in the impeachment trial will help.
And keep your fingers crossed. As the dark reality of Trump’s treason is exposed in all its ugliness, the possibility of a split in the Republican Party might be inching closer. Reports of a 120-person Zoom call on the topic were confirmed by former party strategist Susan del Percio during a recent appearance on MSNBC, and Anthony Scaramucci hinted that a break-away movement is being considered in the event of a Senate acquittal.
Speaking on CNN with Chris Cuomo, the Mooch went so far as to suggest that Romney and a few friends ought to pay a visit to Mitch McConnell and let him know that if Trump is let off again, they will no longer be caucusing with the Rs.
How could they?
Could you?
Contributing factors to our democratic decline:
From the Right
Truth Decay – Destruction of the Ability to Distinguish Fantasy from Reality
Ever Worsening Demonization of the Media
Manufactured Distrust of Science and Expertise
The Iron Bubble of Disinformation
The Dark Money Conspiracy
Information Warfare Aimed at Us
Domestic Terrorism
Emergence of a Full-blown Cult of Personality
Ongoing Voter Suppression and Gerrymandering
Election Security
Continued Weaponization of Social Media
Toxic Right-wing Pseudo-Christianity
Racism
Sexism and a Pseudo-Macho Mentality
Putinism and the International Neo-Fascist Movement
Lack of Education in Civics and Critical Thinking Skills
Destruction of Crucial Democratic Norms
The Collapse of Good Manners and Propriety
Radicalization
Sedition
From the Left (and Sometimes the Center)
OTT PC (Over-The-Top Political Correctness)
Inept Messaging
Lack of Media Investment
Arrogance
Surrender of Rural America Without a Fight
Failure to Call Out and Counteract Toxic Right-Wing Christianity
Failure to Call Out Right-Wing Racism, Sexism and Fascism for what it is, and Counteract it in Time
Framing Too Many Issues as Being Rooted in Race Rather than Economics and Class
Failure to Recognize Just How Bad Things Can Really Get
Forever Bringing Beanbags to a Knife Fight
Failure to Protect Critical Norms