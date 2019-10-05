Of Quislings and Coups

Cannon here. This must be the most depressing impeachment ever. Trump clearly committed treason, clearly created a mob eager to murder his own Veep. The House managers put on a masterful prosecution, while Trump's lawyers played badly the bad cards they were dealt.

Yet the orange oaf is going to get away with it. Again. AGAIN. Hell, he might even be acquitted this very day.

Trump is an idiot -- yet he keeps winning, or at least surviving. Being repeatedly bested by an idiot is an unendurable humiliation.







Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican who voted for impeachment, wants Pence to speak up. So do I.

How can a man of his ambition be so lacking in balls?





Everything that has happened since January 6 deepens my long-held suspicions that Trump keeps the GOP in thrall through the use of blackmail. Trump must be protecting a Big Damn Secret -- a secret which, if revealed, would destroy the party.

It's possible, of course, that Trump has simply weaponized a collection of smaller secrets -- personal sins committed by various key figures. Take Lady G: He had a moment of rebellion on January 6, but he soon reverted to his characteristic servitude. Obviously, a man with a skeletonized closet lost his nerve when he heard the rattle of bones.



Common wisdom holds that Trump still controls the party because Republicans fear being trounced at the polls by Trump's cultists. I don't buy that story. Destroying Trump would destroy the cult -- and after a brief period of recuperation, the party would emerge stronger.

Mandalorian, but as of now, I'm not watching one more minute. "Cancel culture" could end up cancelling the Democratic party -- and perhaps democracy.

Meanwhile, liberals continually destroy their own brand by engaging in ever-more insane acts of what D-Jay call OTT PC -- over the top political correctness. I'm thinking of this bullshit . Jesus Kee-RIST! I enjoyed the first season of, but as of now, I'm not watching one more minute. "Cancel culture" could end up cancelling the Democratic party -- and perhaps democracy.

As I said: Depressing.

Here's D-Jay.

