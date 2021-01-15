Mein Pillow: Mike Lindell, Frank Colon, Michael Flynn, Russia and Q

Many are giggling at the idea of Mike Lindell, the "Mein Pillow" guy, visiting the White House with plans for a new coup . I'm not giggling.

Lindell emerged from the White House confident that Trump would remain in office. These days, that's not a claim we should giggle at.



As most people know by now, Lindell was photographed carrying the plans for his scheme out in the open for the camera's lens to see. Not all of the text was visible, but a goodly amount was legible. (Lindell exemplifies a principle I've stated in many previous posts: Conspiracy theorists are the real conspirators.)



Mr. Lindell maintained that the notes he had did not contain the words “martial law,” although the photograph showed it to be the case. He said the “fake news” was stirring it up. An administration official said that the blacked-out part of Mr. Lindell’s notes could be seen when looked at closely, and that they referenced firing Mr. Cipollone. The official said that Mr. Lindell got “loud” while waiting in the West Wing lobby. The first line of the text mentions a "Frank Colon" of Fort Meade. The first line of the text mentions a "Frank Colon" of Fort Meade.





Intelligencer spoke with a person fitting that exact description — a cyber attorney based out of Fort Meade — who expressed confusion on Friday afternoon at apparent plans for him to be involved in a coup. This Frank Colon described himself as “just a government employee who does work for the Army.” He seemed befuddled why he would floated to the president in any senior role and said that he never met Lindell, although “I’ve seen him on TV.” (Lindell did not respond to a request for comment.)



Colon said “I get called into a lot of projects for the Pentagon,” including Operation Warp Speed, but that it “would be odd to reach that far down” in the Defense Department for a role like national security advisor, “but people know me in the Pentagon because there’s just not a lot of [people doing cyber law].”

Unfortunately, there is very little else about Colon available on the web -- and believe me, I've looked. He's with the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Intelligence and Security Command, which is described thus by Wikipedia:

The 780th Military Intelligence Brigade conducts cyberspace operations to deliver effects in support of Army and Joint requirements. The 780th MI BDE is the only offensive cyberspace operations brigade in the U.S. Army. The organization actively fights alongside its partners to achieve U.S. supremacy in cyberspace and in the electromagnetic spectrum.

The big question -- which no-one else seems to be asking -- is this: How the hell did a pillow peddler even hear about Colon?

Colon is not known to the public at all. The Q freaks didn't have him on their radar. Conspiracy buffs and parapolitical researchers did not know his name until Lindell inadvertently publicized it.

I can think of only one way for Colon to have come to the attention of a guy like Mike Lindell: Michael Flynn.

There is a very good chance that Flynn is the one who told Lindell about Frank Colon.





Flynn headed the DIA, which of course has worked closely with the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. Flynn takes a particular interest in cyber warfare . Thus, it is exceedingly likely that Frank Colon, a figure unknown to the public at large, became very well-known to Michael Flynn.





For this reason, I am nearly 100 percent persuaded that Flynn was the one who told Lindell that Colon was trustworthy -- a Goodfella, if you will. Said Lindell to Trump: When you mount a new coup attempt, you can trust Frank Colon.





Flynn's Russian ties are well-known. In a previous post, I've discussed how he became unnervingly close to a Russian woman whom many suspect of being a spy (although she denies it). Some have described this woman's relationship with Flynn as a classic honeytrap, although I've seen no evidence of a sexual entanglement.



We all know about Flynn's links to Sergey Kislyak and the GRU





We also know about Flynn's notorious Moscow speaking engagement in 2015 on behalf of Russia Today, Putin's propaganda arm. From the Corn/Isikoff book Russian Roulette:

One of Flynn’s former deputies pleaded with him not to go. “Please, sir, don’t do this,” said Simone Ledeen, a military intelligence officer who worked for Flynn and was a family friend. “It’s not just you. You’re a retired three-star general. It’s the Army. It’s all of the people who have been with you, all of these analysts known as ‘Flynn’s people.’ Don’t do this to them. Don’t do this to yourself.”



Yes, Simone is the daughter of Michael Ledeen , the infuriating neocon who will do or say anything to get us into a fight with Iran. Was Colon among "Flynn's people"? I wouldn't be surprised.





For a while now, the Flynn family has been pushing QAnon's theories and memes. The Q qooks consider Flynn a hero.

loves QAnon: See Russia likes Flynn. And RussiaQAnon: See here and here and here . If you read the stories at the other end of those links, you'll start to suspect that Q has been a Russian project all along.





Again: We have good reason to suspect that Colon is one of "Flynn's people." Should "Flynn's people" be counted among "Uncle Sam's people"? I have my doubts.



Why was Frank Colon tasked to play a key role in Lindell's coup plans? He says that he is "just a government employee who does work for the Army," but that can't be the full story.

As a matter of basic political hygeine -- or perhaps basic self-protection -- the Biden administration should examine every molecule of Frank Colon's existence. Anyone associated with Michael Flynn should be purged from our military.