CANNONFIRE
says "THANK YOU, STACEY ABRAMS!"




Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Excellent suggestion!

Marcy:
Since USG owns the Old Post Office (they're leasing it to someone, I forget who), and since there's an urgent need to quarter the National Guard protecting against Trump's terrorists, I say we let them sleep there.
And now for a less amusing tweet...
In the category of shocking but not surprising: CNN’s @jamiegangel reports that the WH is putting huge pressure on members, and that members are saying "they want to vote to impeach but they legitimately fear for their lives and their families’ lives."
We're going to find out, I think, that Trump owed much of his support to intimidation. His crew loves The Godfather -- especially the scene with the horse's head.

posted: 12:33 PM

