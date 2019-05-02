Don't know about you, but I'm terrified

Everyone tells me that Trump's frantic attempts to stay in office ( here's the latest horrid example ) will come to nothing. But the people offering reassurance invariably base their arguments on legality, not on brute power.

The foundation of Trump's power is his willingness to lie. Trump and his supporters have offered an incessant series of fabrications about this election. Jennifer Cohn

Trump & Powell: Lied about their alleged military intelligence expert (he never worked in military intelligence) Lied about the timing of the burst water pipe Lied about suitcases of ballots (they were empty ballot containers) Lied about Dominion (It is not ESS or Smartmatic)

These falsehoods have had many brothers. Fortunately, none have persuaded a judge. Unfortunately, jurists are not the true target audience. The false claims of electoral fraud in Georgia and elsewhere were designed to appeal to Trump's numbskull bullyboys, not to the courts.



I don't know how many fascists will descend on DC. On previous occasions, the predicted MAGA tsunami turned out to be the spray of a child's water pistol. Nevertheless, we can all feel the angst; the air is electric and life is in suspense. We all fear that something is coming. I've foreseen a day of violence ever since Trump placed his most zombified followers in positions of power at DOJ and DOD.

He has prepared for a coup. An actual blood-in-the-streets coup.





He has no choice but to attempt the most audacious move in American history. If he doesn't win this one, he faces hard time

BLM, Antifa and anyone else on the left would be insane to meet the Nazis in combat. "Peaceful" protest or counter-protest would only provide cover for the agents provocateurs. Just stay home for this one, lefties. Choose your battles wisely.

Let all blame for any violence be on the heads of the right. Remember: During the Clinton era, some people were talking about a possible Civil War II until the Oklahoma City bombing completely discredited the conspiracy-crazed right.

If the right sheds blood, the right will lose.







Regarding the instantly-infamous Georgia phone call, I find myself once again in the unfamiliar position of agreeing with Bill Kristol.

As a matter of political hygiene and constitutional precedent, the House Judiciary Committee should at least draft articles of impeachment based on this call, even if there's not time for the House to adopt them.https://t.co/L0us4YjoPQ — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 3, 2021

Presidents and other politicians can be impeached after they leave office, and impeachable offenses cannot be protected by the pardon power.

Impeach now.

The impeachment process will last from now until after January 20. Trump cannot pardon himself, or be pardoned by Pence, for any crime that is the basis of an impeachment. The Constitution is clear on that point. If impeachment starts now, today, Trump's thuggish behavior will be literally unpardonable.



Trump threatened an election official in order to force said official to overturn the official vote. That is gangsterism writ large -- as large as it gets. It's not enough to see Trump go. Trump must be punished for this crime; impunity invites repetition.

As you talk about The Tape, remember that Raffensperger and a slew of other GA officials are getting death threats on top of this. I agree with Eichenwald

Give @GOP their "election fraud" hearing: Impeachment hearings for Trump on HIS attempted fraud. Introduce this tape.Then call Georgia officials to walk through Trump allegations. Give Trump/GOP opportunity to introduce their "proof" of GA election fraud. I say let's investigate all claims of rigged elections for the past twenty years.

For example, let's have a national discussion of the places in Wisconsin (such as Baraboo) where -- back in 2016 -- the number of votes cast was greater than the number of registered voters.

Let's ask Trump's lawyers why, in 2016, they blocked a forensic examination of the machines used to tabulate the votes. There can be no innocent explanation for obstructing what should be a rudimentary act of electoral hygeine (paid for by private donations).





Most of all, we must talk about the real problem:





ES&S. Blind Trumpers will never admit that Dominion's system, which offers a recountable paper trail, is quite a bit more trustworthy than the Republican-friendly firm ES&S, which has long offered highly dubious results that the Trumpers do not question.





I urge you to read and share two important stories about ES&S. The first is by Alison Greene