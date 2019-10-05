Recent posts



CANNONFIRE





Friday, December 25, 2020

The Nashville Bomb: Allow me to say the obvious

If anyone makes a serious attempt to blame this on Antifa, you will know that we are in the midst of a psy-op designed to keep Trump in power.
 
I fear that this incident will be the first in an escalating series. 
 
We should scour the QAnon-friendly channels for any hint that something like this was coming. Note this story from last June...

A Tennessee newspaper has said it is investigating what its editor called a “horrific” full-page advertisement from a religious group that predicts a terrorist attack in Nashville next month.

The paid advertisement that appeared in Sunday’s editions of The Tennessean from the group Future for America claims Donald Trump “is the final president of the USA” and features a photo of Trump and Pope Francis. It begins by claiming that a nuclear device will be detonated in Nashville and that the attack would be carried out by unspecific interests of “Islam”.

The Trumpers would not hesitate to stage a nuclear terror incident to accomplish their goal of establishing a dictatorship.

