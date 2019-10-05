The Nashville Bomb: Allow me to say the obvious

A Tennessee newspaper has said it is investigating what its editor called a “horrific” full-page advertisement from a religious group that predicts a terrorist attack in Nashville next month.

The paid advertisement that appeared in Sunday’s editions of The Tennessean from the group Future for America claims Donald Trump “is the final president of the USA” and features a photo of Trump and Pope Francis. It begins by claiming that a nuclear device will be detonated in Nashville and that the attack would be carried out by unspecific interests of “Islam”.