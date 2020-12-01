Recent posts



CANNONFIRE





Tuesday, December 01, 2020

Pardongate: I think it's Flynn (Update: Maybe not)

I had no intention of writing another post so soon after the last one, which covers some pretty damn important material. (Suddenly, Trump really does have a chance.) But two pennies have been burning a hole in my pocket ever since I learned about this.
The Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court. 
Bribery in exchange for pardons. That crime was at the heart of the story which gave rise to this film. Such a thing used to be unthinkable at the Presidential level. 

Here's Marcy's take -- she notes that Bill Barr kept mum about all of this throughout the election -- and here's the actual documentation. It's pretty close to unreadable, since so much has been redacted. 

In this thread, Marcy toys with the notion that the person being pardoned is Michael Flynn. Looking at the document, it would appear that the individual in question almost certainly has a last name that is five letters long. Granted, this sort of game was a lot easier to play back in the days of monospaced fonts. 
 
Remember, Sidney Powell is Flynn's lawyer. Now take a look at the following excerpt...
 

Consider this reading: "This political strategy to obtain a presidential pardon was "parallel" to and distinct from Powell's role as an attorney-advocate for Flynn." Makes sense, doesn't it? A six-letter redacted name followed by a five-letter redacted name. Also, Flynn was in custody, as specified by the opinion. Everything fits. 

If Sidney was party to a bribe, she won't be a lawyer much longer. It's suddenly easier to understand why Team Trump cast her aside. If Flynn was party to a bribe, back he goes to the Big House. 

Did a foreign nation put up the money? Was Trump witting of a bribe when he pardoned Flynn? Can Trump pardon himself for issuing a flagrantly illegal pardon? Aren't some pardons unpardonable?
 
Update. This thread argues that the five-letter last name ends in the letter S. To the best of my knowledge, the only member of our dramatis personae who fits is Rick Gates. He's represented by Tom Green.

posted: 8:21 PM

5 COMMENTS - CLICK HERE
Comments:
The tide is turning against Donald.

Some people have realized Trump’s behavior is acutely endangering the Senate majority. Others must now fear that a pardon from Trump might become a liability rather than an asset, turning them into witnesses without the benefit of the Fifth. Also, they can no longer be sure a future trial judge will recognize a Trump pardon slip.

Maybe Barr is currently trying to engineer a 25th Amendment solution? Then Pence might pardon him, though that’s far from certain. But I do think it's off-ramp time.

If I were Biden, I’d be tempted to dangle a pardon to Trump provided Trump refrains from any further pardons. And if I were Donald, I’d take it.

Brumel
posted by Anonymous Anonymous : 5:10 AM
 
Thoughts on Trump’s address this afternoon?
posted by Anonymous Anonymous : 8:08 PM
 
Devin Nunes ends in "s" but his loco lawyer is Steve Biss. Then there is Alex Jones of course. His Sandy Hook lawyer is Norman Pattis.
posted by Blogger gadfly : 1:32 AM
 
Excellent choices, gadfly. But the opinion suggests that the person in question has actually been in the custody of the BOP -- Bureau of Prisons. Jones has never been there, much as we may wish otherwise.
posted by Blogger Joseph : 4:04 AM
 
The NYT scooped the pardon scheme question. The clemency seeker was Berkeley psychologist, Hugh L. Baras, who had received a 30-month prison sentence on a conviction of tax evasion and improperly claiming Social Security benefits. Lots of big names involved also: Trump fund-raiser, Elliott Broidy, failson-in-law Jared Kushner and Jared's lawyer, Abbe Lowell.
posted by Blogger gadfly : 2:20 AM
 
