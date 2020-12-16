A scary tweet about Russia's hack. Plus: Evidence that the vote was rigged TO FAVOR REPUBLICANS (Updated)

This is serious. Do not minimize the importance of this.

Stunning. Today’s classified briefing on Russia’s cyberattack left me deeply alarmed, in fact downright scared. Americans deserve to know what's going on. Declassify what’s known & unknown. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) December 15, 2020 Elsewhere: On Lawrence O'Donnell's show just now, Glenn Kirschner suggested just now that Barr allowed his signature to appear on a letter written by Trump in exchange for a pardon -- a secret pardon. On Lawrence O'Donnell's show just now, Glenn Kirschner suggested just now that Barr allowed his signature to appear on a letter written by Trump in exchange for a pardon -- apardon. He's far from the only person who thinks that way

So what has Barr done requiring a pardon?

I did not ask "What has Barr done that is evil?" If you thought I asked that question, re-read the preceding paragraph.





Speaking of legal issues, I should have mentioned earlier that Donald Trump retweeted the following insanity.

President Trump @realDonaldTrump is a genuinely good man. He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially “Republicans.”



He gave @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail. pic.twitter.com/7PMBLc8L2N — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 15, 2020

No "crime" specified. Apparently, refusal to break the law on Trump's behalf makes one an agent of China. It is also clear that Wood thinks that Trump will have a second term, or will establish a dictatorship.

Look, nobody likes the Chinese government. But the obsession with China traces back to Falun Gong. We need to find out where their money comes from and how they are funding the Trumpers.

Update: North Carolina state Sen. Bob Steinburg has joined those calling for Trump to suspend the Constitution and declare and emergency in order to stay in power.

“There’s something going on here bigger than what anybody is willing to talk about,” Steinburg told WRAL Tuesday evening. “I don’t like conspiracy theories at all. But something is going on here that’s bigger than meets the eye.” I quite agree. But, as I have always said, right-wing conspiracy theorists ARE the conspirators. Steinberg only proves the point. I quite agree. But, as I have always said,. Steinberg only proves the point.





This tweet sums up my own feelings perfectly.

Maybe it’s because I’m a dark Irishman, but I’m not feeling all these “our institutions held strong, democracy won” vibes. An American President has been trying to overthrow an election and one of our major political parties is now an un-American cult.



I see dark days ahead. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 16, 2020

I'm a dark Sicilian. Is there another kind? Never thought I'd approvingly quote a former Tea Party leader, but times are weird.



Finally: Evidence that the vote was rigged to favor Republicans. The following data may be linked to the Blumenthal tweet at the top of this post. Just try to explain away these numbers.

“Maine – The most noteworthy aspect in the Senate race between Sara Gideon (Dem) and longtime incumbent Susan Collins (Rep) occurred with the pre-election polls. Not a single poll, of the 14 polls listed by RealClearPolitics since February 2020, gave Collins a lead.” 1/ https://t.co/lW3uDBEWmY — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) December 15, 2020

Let us continue Cohn's thread...

“Not a single poll of the 22 polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight since July 6, 2020 gave Collins a lead. Gideon led in every poll—RealClearPolitics’ polls since the beginning of October averaged a lead of 5.7%, 538’s averaged a lead of 4.7% (listed in tables below).” “The 12.6% discrepancy between 538’s compiled polls and the computer vote count was the highest of all the US Senate races listed in the tables below.” “North Carolina – In 65 polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight since September 1, 2020 Cal Cunningham, Democrat led in 63. Republican incumbent Thom Tillis only led in one, with two polls tied.” “Similarly 43 polls listed by RealClearPolitics since September 1 Tillis led in only two with two tied. The unverified computer vote counts, however, declared Republican Thom Tillis the winner.” To be clear, polling discrepancies do not prove fraud bc the polls themselves are opaque. But these states do not conduct meaningful manual audits, which means the electronic results are effectively unverified. IMO, the polling discrepancies put us on inquiry notice. If we care about democracy, we shld investigate to the extent we can. IMO, at a minimum, we shld do public records requests for poll tapes and audit logs re: Republicans’ poll-defying victories in the US Senate races in Maine and NC. Yes, KY too, given it’s import & anomalies discovered by @GrassrootsSpeak . Although the polls did predict a McConnell victory, the result is still red shifted. The problem is that obtaining g and analyzing precinct poll tapes will be very time consuming and expensive. And it very well may not show anything amiss. This is why we need robust manual election audits for all races. The #SAFEAct wld have required them, but Rs killed it.