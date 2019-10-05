Recent posts



News

Memeorandum

D.U. Latest

Guardian

Slate

Politico

Google News

Media Matters

Democracy Now

Common Dreams

Bellingcat

DC Blue

Politicus

Intelligencer


Views

Marcy Wheeler

Charles Pierce

Brad Blog

Jefferson Morley

Crooks and Liars

Sky Dancing

The Confluence

Daniel Hopsicker

Unhack the Vote

Critiques of Libertarianism

Northwest Research

Lobster

For the Record



Tweets

Asha Rangappa

Marcy Wheeler

Natasha Bertrand

David Corn

Preet Bharara

Vicky Ward

Sarah Kendzior

Josh Marshall

Christo Grozev

Bellingcat

Benjamin Wittes

Seth Abramson

Wendy Siegelman

Eric Boehlert

David Farenthold

Maggie Haberman

Wendy Siegelman

Carole Cadwalladr


CANNONFIRE





Thursday, October 29, 2020

Conspiracy

The misuse of the word "conspiracy" has become one of my pet peeves. In this essay (which is otherwise quite eloquent), Sacha Baron Cohen writes: 
A year ago, I spoke out publicly for the first time in my own voice because I feared that our pluralistic democracies were at risk of being destroyed by a flood of hate, lies and conspiracies spewed by demagogues and spread by social media. Since then, this toxic brew has exploded into the open and—with just weeks until the election—these conspiracies threaten to kill democracy as we know it.
I'm pretty sure that he meant to say: "...these conspiracy THEORIES threaten..."
 
If you use the word "conspiracy" without the T-word, you are talking about something universally acknowledged to be real and provable. We can state flatly that the Watergate burglary was a conspiracy, because nobody denies that a group of people schemed to commit a political crime. Nixon's plan to protect the Watergate burglars was definitely conspiratorial, because we have audio proof of the plot. 
 
Ladled over this scandal are various conspiracy theories. The claim that Nixon had advanced knowledge of the burglary is a theory. The claim that Nixon discussed the JFK assassination during the famed 18-minute gap is a theory. The claim that "the whole Bay of Pigs thing" was a coded reference to the JFK assassination is a theory. The claim that burglar James McCord deliberately blew the operation is a theory. The claim that John Dean masterminded the affair to protect his wife is a theory.

I happen to take one or two of those theories quite seriously. (Not the Dean thing; that was disproven in Anthony Summers' Nixon bio.) But even when I favor a theory, fairness compels me to label it as such. 

When Baron Cohen says "these conspiracies threaten to kill democracy," he is being imprecise. I suspect that the message he delivered differs from the message he intended. The words within the quotation marks assert that there are various real, provable plots by malefic actors against democracy itself. When he made this statement, Baron Cohen announced: "I am a conspiracy theorist." 
 
As it happens, I find this particular conspiracy theory to be credible. 
 
But I also believe that Baron Cohen meant to say something rather different. I think he meant to say "Conspiracy theories threaten to kill democracy." To put it another way: "Paranoia is destroying us." If this interpretation is correct, Baron Cohen intended to tell the world: "I am not a conspiracy theorist. In fact, I don't like conspiracy theorists at all."
 
Again: I think he meant to convey that idea. I can't be certain, due to his sloppy word choice. 
 
In order to eradicate obscurity, careful writers and speakers should always distinguish conspiracy from conspiracy theory.
 
I've made my own stance quite clear over the years: Although many conspiracy theories are toxic, some conspiracy theories have a basis in fact -- and the theorists often turn out to be the conspirators
 
Numerous examples from history prove this point. Recently, in a classic "false flag" operation, the Boogaloo Bois pretended to be supporters of Black Lives Matter as they attacked a police station in Minneapolis. The Boogalooers are classic conspiracy theorists, yet they are also the perpetrators of a provable, honest-to-God plot against this country. This episode proves that one can be both theorist and practitioner.  
 
Here's a related pet peeve: Many people (particularly on YouTube) have fallen into the habit of using the term "conspiracy" to describe anything strange or unusual. A Bigfoot sighting is not a conspiracy, even though I have run into ill-educated people who habitually use the C-word in that fashion. 
 
On the other hand, some people claim that "the gummint" is -- for God-knows-what reason -- covering up the existence of Bigfoot. That idea counts as a conspiracy theory
 
A really, really stupid theory.   

Definition of the word "conspiracy": A plan by two or more people to commit a crime or an immoral act
 
You are not a conspiracy theorist if you argue that Edward de Vere wrote Hamlet, because writing a great play is not a crime and individual action is not conspiratorial. (You are, however, wrong.)
 
Here's an unrelated pet peeve: I absolutely cannot stand it when dullards refer to a symphony or a concerto or some other purely orchestral piece as a "song." No, Thus Spake Zarathustra is not the "song" heard during the opening credits of 2001: A Space Odyssey. Danny Elfman's Batman theme is not a song. It's a theme.
 
Do you hear a singer? No singer = no song.
 
Mahler's Symphony #7 is not a song. It's a symphony. Yes, I know that this work bears the title "Song of the Night," but the word "song" is, in this instance, poetic. You are not supposed to take it literally. Similarly, Whitman's poem "Song of Myself" is not actually a song; it's a poem.   

If the composer labels his or her work a symphony, a concerto, a quartet or whatever, follow his or her lead. If you don't know the correct label, you may refer to any example of orchestral music as a work, a piece, a piece of music, or a composition. You may use the word track when referring to a composition written as part of a film score, although I wish that someone would come up with a better term.

This absurd mania for referring to any musical work as a "song" took hold only recently. A mere twenty-five years ago, people knew better. Even kids knew better.
 
Check out the 1959 western Rio Bravo. In one scene, a small-town deputy hears a distant trumpet playing a vaguely-familiar melody. The deputy asks: "What's that piece of music?" If he had asked "What's that song?" the audience would have presumed him to be not just uneducated but a complete imbecile.

posted: 9:03 AM

3 COMMENTS - CLICK HERE
Comments:
Instrumentals are also considered songs. Do you think the popular hits "Raunchy" or "Walk, Don't Run," or "Wipe-Out" are more closely related to classical pieces? Such instrumentals are considered songs by the definition of the word. Not all songs have singing.
posted by Blogger OTE admin : 10:08 AM
 
You have been misinformed. ALL songs have singing. No singer = no song. Wikipedia: "A song is a musical composition intended to be performed by the human voice."

The works to which you refer should be labeled "pieces" or "compositions." The pop music industry avoided the correct terminology due to a fear of scaring off ignorant young people. But I don't care about marketing or money.
posted by Blogger Joseph : 11:48 AM
 
The real key to the music question is “ignorant young people.” That was back in the 60’s, and now, not just the young, but hardly anyone knows anything. Those ignorant youth raised ignorant children who now have ignorant children of their own. The last time I went to hear classical music, everyone in the audience had white hair, except for a few grandkids. Same holds largely true for jazz. It seems that any art form that requires attention is now inaccessible to younger people.

And to tell an old joke, A Capella is singing without music (which if true, would be very insulting to the singer or singers). Sorry, my Uncle loved and played music and told old jokes; a delightful lifelong influence.

On a similar note, in what used to be the newspaper, there were stories, columns, editorials. Now they are all called either stories or articles, when they are referred to at all.

in re: S. Baron Cohen. The context as you have quoted it leaves open a possibility that maybe you have not considered.

If Baron Cohen thinks that all of the racist, fascist and generally hateful right wing agitation derives from a rather small number of coordinated sources, then wouldn’t it then be a conspiracy? But lacking proof, it would remain a theory of a conspiracy? Which would make Baron Cohen’s self description as a conspiracy theorist accurate.

I think I appreciate the distinction you’re trying to make about the great number of “conspiracy theorists” who are actually conspiracy promulgators.
posted by Anonymous Anonymous : 12:32 PM
 
Post a Comment

<< Home


This page is powered by Blogger. Isn't yours?

























FeedWind



FeedWind




FeedWind