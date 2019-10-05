War is coming

The hunt for the right words has never hurt so much.

What happened in Kentucky was terrifying, outrageous, unjust and infuriating. Although the grand jury's decision was racist, this problem goes well beyond race. If the police are allowed to murder an innocent woman asleep in her bed, not one of us is safe. We live in a police state.

Although I've always advocated peace, even I felt an immediate desire to see buildings burn.

Or rather, part of me wanted that. As before, the superego must override the Id. Violence can only help Trump. If Trump wins, the police will become even more Nazi-fied. If Biden wins, there is a good chance that reform will occur.



My gut reaction: The Trump forces arranged for yesterday's miscarriage to justice to occur, and they may be arranging further outrages before election day. The Trumpers want violence in the streets.

I can't prove that this conspiracy exists, but I can smell it. Trump want to scare white voters into voting for a law-and-order authoritarian.



Trump has, in essence, outlined plans for a coup. Even Republicans were bothered by yesterday's statement. These words will live in infamy:

Forty-one days before the election, Donald Trump failed to affirm on Wednesday the most basic civic question any president could get. "Will you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferal of power after the election?" "Well, we're going to have to see what happens," Trump said from the White House press room podium. "I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster ... get rid of the ballots and you'll have a very ... there won't be a transfer, frankly. There'll be a continuation."

The reporter who asked Trump that question was Brian Karem , who later tweeted:

This is the most frightening answer I have ever received to any question I have ever asked. I’ve interviewed convicted killers with more empathy. @realDonaldTrump is advocating Civil War.

Although Trump's deteriorating relationship with the English language makes his exact intention difficult to parse, I believe that our marble-mouthed Fuehrer said what he said because he hopes to dissuade voters from using mail-in ballots, even though he himself has voted by mail. (Or did he mean to "get rid" of all ballots? It's possible!)

Trump just validated this blog's longest-running theme: Computerized election rigging is real. Why else would he go to such lengths to prevent Americans from voting by mail? A mailed vote offers a paper trail.

I have long argued that the only way Trump could have achieved total control of the Republican party is by threatening to reveal that party's greatest sin. He knows that pro-GOP operatives have interfered with presidential vote tabulations throughout this century.

How would this nation respond if this sin were unveiled?

Would every judge appointed by Bush and Trump have to resign? Would we nullify all Bush-era federal laws? Or would practicality force us to accept legislation signed by two anti-presidents who had no right to sign legislation?

The Catholic Church has always recognized the validity of rites performed by priests later defrocked for grave offenses. We may have to adopt a similar stance.



Vote by mail. Some Democrats have now begun to advise against mailed ballots. No. If Trump can use the post office, so can anyone else.

I disagree with the conclusion of Barton Gellman's extraordinary article: Democrats must use the mail to vote. There is a good reason why Trump wants to scare you away from that method of voting. When the enemy says "Don't do that" -- that's what you do.

The danger is this: Voting by mail means that a large "blue shift" may occur during the counting on election night. For a while, Trump will seem to be winning in Florida or Pennsylvania, but absentee ballots -- usually counted late in the game -- could shift those states to Biden. Trump wants his conspiracy-crazed followers to react with fury and violence if such a shift occurs.

Trump wants war. He is the ultimate Boogaloo Boy.

If war comes, our best weapon is the dollar. The red states are poor; money is blue. If we withhold our taxes, if we disrupt Wall Street, if we make commerce impossible -- we will win the coming war. Without blue money, the United States of America is out of business.

If everything goes to hell, even the most obdurate Republican will admit through gritted teeth that Trump is not worth it.

Trump has clearly stated that he wants a new Supreme Court to rule his way on election-related issues. He doesn't trust John Roberts. If Michael Wolff is right, Trump doesn't even trust Kavanaugh.



We must fight Trump's nominee as fiercely as the American army fought the Nazis on the beaches of Normandy. Not only that...



We must make clear to the Supreme Court that we will not accept a stolen election.

We, not they, will decide what constitutes "stolen." Neither casuistry nor propaganda can blind us.



If Biden clearly wins but does not take the oath due to some Machiavellian machination -- there will be war.

If that conflict ends the American experiment, so be it. Without democracy, this country has no right to exist.



Our Supreme Court justices, along with all others who hold power, must ask themselves: Is Donald Trump worth it?

* * *



Here's an important thread by Asha Rangappa: