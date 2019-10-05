The Age of the Cult

Warning: This essay will be a bit of a ramble. I must hunt for the right words to express a theory which resists verbalization.
There's a lot to say about the recent spate of important anti-Trump books: Abramson's Proof of Corruption
, Strzok's Compromised
, Cohen's Disloyal
, Woodward's Rage
, and more. My first reaction: Although all of these authors deserve our gratitude, I'm also annoyed by the prospect of spending another two thousand pages in the company of Donald Fucking Trump.
I want my intellectual life back. I want to read about other
things. A year ago, I became engrossed in Scott Eyman's biography of John Ford. Every turn of the page brought pangs of guilt: "How will this
book help in the battle against Trump?"
Looks like I'll have to bookmark Disloyal
at the halfway point (even though it's a fascinating memoir), because Rachel Maddow has convinced me that Peter Strzok is even more pertinent. But before doing so, I'd like to offer a word or two about Michael Cohen.
What always bugged me about the guy, both before and after his change of heart, is his obsequiousness. Always, always
, he refers to the Papaya Pinochet as MISTAH Trump or The Boss. Even after love turned to hate, Cohen cannot shake the reverential tone.
Cohen was quite well-off before he met MISTAH Trump. A millionaire. Granted, that word doesn't mean what it used to. (Are you old enough to recall when Bruce Wayne was a mere millionaire? I am.) Nevertheless, a $700-an-hour lawyer need be no man's lackey.
Cohen had reached the stage in life when he should have gone shopping for a lackey of his own -- an unctuous young brownnoser who lived to serve MISTAH Cohen. Instead, Michael Cohen became Trump's Fido.
After Cohen provided him with free
legal services on two separate occasions, Trump called Cohen into his office and asked: "Michael, what do you know about bankruptcy and Chapter 11 procedures?" That should have been a clue right there. Most lawyers, on hearing those words, would have asked for money up front before letting the conversation continue. What further business would you have with a prostitute who begins by asking: "What do you know about HIV"?
But Michael Cohen made a different call. He provided another 100 hours of legal work which (rather creatively) got Trump out of a horrible jam. When Cohen finally mentioned payment, Trump offered him a job as a way to avoid paying the bill.
Trump's offered salary hardly matched Cohen's previous yearly income, yet Cohen joyously became Trump's lickspittle. Cohen also functioned as a hatchet man, slicing into every enemy of The Boss, yet forever fearful of being fired on a whim.
Why? What did he gain from servility?
The answer to that question has, in part, something to do with Trump's mobster-esque ways. Cohen had always admired wiseguys, having met quite a few in his youth.
But in larger part, the answer has to do with Trump's status as a cult leader
. He wasn't just a Vito Corleone; he was also an L. Ron Hubbard.
Trump saved the crappiest jobs for me, a fact that I took pride in; I was given the dirty work because I was willing to get dirt on my hands—and blood if necessary.
If that seems bizarre to you, think about it like being under the spell of a cult leader. I don’t mean that as a cliché or an accusation: I mean literally. How did Jim Jones get his followers in Guyana to drink the poisoned Kool-Aid (actually, it was a cheap knockoff called Flavor Aid) and commit mass suicide? The answer was that Jones took control of the minds of those drawn to him, not all at once but gradually, over time, by luring them into his mind.
“Stop drinking the Kool-Aid,” we would say to each other at the Trump Organization all the time.
The joke wasn’t really a joke, even as we joshed around. Trump would say so many things that were illogical or just plain bullshit, as we consciously would know, but we would stay on his message, even though we knew it was nonsense. We would repeat what he said, as if it were true, and then we’d repeat the message to one another so often that we would actually begin to believe the distortions ourselves.
There was also a fever-pitched desire to please that made me sycophantic, it’s true to say. But there was another element that rarely gets discussed: Trump is a master at getting otherwise seemingly sensible people to enter into his fantasyland because of the fear that failure to do so means banishment. This explains the behavior of many members of Congress and the Cabinet, as displayed daily in the news, terrified of facing a primary or a tweet or a tantrum. It was a huge part of a process that I fell victim to and know intimately. Once the small lies and delusions pass, then it became easier and easier to swallow bigger and bigger lies and delusions.
We live in the Age of the Cult.
I previously thought of the 1970s, especially the early
'70s, as the Age of the Cult. Wrong decade. The time is now
.
Trumpism is a cult.
QAnon is a cult.
Racism, I would argue, has become a kind of cult, in the form of the Dark Enlightenment and Boogaloo movements. Libertarianism began as a philosophy, but it became a cult decades ago. Fundamentalist Christianity -- like fundamentalist Islam -- may be seen as a parasitical cult attached to a conventional religion. The so-called "Prosperity Gospel" is one of the slimiest sects in the history of hogwash.
Lefties are hardly exempt. The cult phenomenon straddles political boundaries.
During the primary season, two cult leaders
-- Tulsi Gabbard and Marianne Williamson -- vied to lead the Democratic ticket. Postmodernism and social justice have given rise to an anti-rational, explicitly anti-Enlightenment religion
. Anti-racism, like racism, has become a kind of cult
.
As longtime readers know, I view Antifa as a rather obnoxious cult. But anti-Antifa vigilantes are every bit as Jim-Jonesian, and rather more dangerous. For example
.
One cannot have a civilized discussion about the historicity of Jesus, because the debate will soon become a battle between the "Jesus is mythical" cult and the "Jesus is a-comin' soon" cult.
Richard Dawkins even managed the formidable feat of turning atheism into a cult
. The acolytes of this sect include both lefties and righties. All
are culties.
Cult culture is the new normal. When you meet a new person, the question is not "Does he belong to a cult?"
but "Which cult does he belong to?"
Gays are no longer merely gay; they are soldiers in the Cult of Gay. Feminists are no longer advocates of equality; they are soldiers in the Cult of Female Victimhood. Incels and Jordan Petersonites are soldiers in the Cult of Male Victimhood.
The current election has become a battle between the Cult of White and the Cult of Black.
How did this situation come to pass?
Did we enter the Age of the Cult because technology threatens our job security? Because pollution threatens extinction? Or does the answer have something to do with the internet ? Life certainly seems more ferociously tribal
now than it did in the pre-digital age.
My personal attempt at an answer derives from something I said to a racist conspiracy theorist back in the early '90s: Only those with no personal accomplishments brag about accidents of birth.
If you take pride in your race or nationality, you must have a pathetically empty resume. The followers of Guy Lincoln Rockwell and Willis Carto and Richard Spencer -- and
Louis Farrakhan and
Meir Kahane -- have never included any notable novelists or film-makers or musicians or painters or inventors or entrepreneurs. They're all nobodies.
Failures.
That's why they joined various branches of the Cult of Race. Membership in this cult allows one to blame personal failures on some hideous, insidious Other. The only alternative would be to blame that person in the mirror. Can't have that
.
In gleeful defiance of political correctness, I would apply the same "Failure Principle" to the BLM protesters, to the Andrea Dworkinites, to the LGBT-whatever obsessives, to intersectionalists, to the postmodernists, to the cancel-crazies, to the Ayn Randroids, to the tiki-torchers, to the Boogalooers, to the QAnon Qrackpots. To any cult you choose.
We can even apply the Failure Principle to the realm of pop culture. If I hear one more Star Wars fanboy bitch about Star Wars, I'm
gonna shoot first.
Marx once said: "Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of soulless conditions. It is the opium of the people." Something similar could be said about the Age of the Cult.
A cult provides a home to every Failure who isn't honest enough to loathe himself or herself. Admit it: As you grew up, you visualized yourself as Luke Skywalker blowing up the Death Star, or Jeanne d'Arc capturing Les Tourelles. But you never had what it takes to be a hero. Now you work the graveyard shift at 7-11 and your spouse belittles you.
Failure
.
What a failure you are! But a cult can give you a sense of identity.
Any cult will do. If you happen to have red hair, join the Cult of Ginger and your life will suddenly gain meaning. Now you know why everything went wrong: You were fucked over by the Anti-Ginger Conspiracy.
Being a failure, you lack confidence. Hence, the appeal of the narcissistic cult leader: He or she radiates an absolutely insane
level of self-confidence.
Example: Donald Trump.
I seem to have traveled far from Michael Cohen's book, haven't I?
Not as far as you might think. I view Cohen as a man who seemed to have everything -- money, family, status, political ambitions. But he nevertheless felt dissatisfied. He had grown up around wiseguys. He secretly yearned for that kind of excitement and power. Michael Cohen secretly wanted to be Mickey
Cohen.
But he didn't go there. Maybe he was seduced by normalcy. Maybe he just lacked the balls to be a gangster.
For all his outward success, Cohen felt like a failure -- if you define "failure" as a disconnect between the person you became
and the person you once intended to be
.
Enter Trump, the businessman-mobster, perpetually brimming with jackass self-assurance even though smart people knew him to be a vulgar, self-destructive, ill-read idiot who has always pretended to be much wealthier than he really was. His one true asset is his conviction of his own deity. Confidence gives him charisma.
Donald Trump is a cult leader.
And for a while, Michael Cohen was the High Priest of Trumpism.
In recent days, Trump thought that he could transform Bob Woodward into another devotee. The magic didn't work
. Woodward got what he wanted from Trump by feigning obsequiousness. An ancient strategy, but it works. If Woodward had brownnosed just a little more, Trump might have disclosed the full details of that nuclear secret.
Only in the Age of the Cult could a brutish boor like Trump accomplish what he has accomplished.
If my theory is correct, the Age of the Cult will prevail as long as the average person refuses to cop to his or her self-loathing. And universal self-loathing will prevail as long as parents refuse to teach their children that failure is normal
. I'm not talking about the acceptance of temporary
setbacks, as the writers of pop psychology books are forever advising us to do. I'm saying that average men and women must learn to accept a permanent state of capital-F FAILURE -- the bone-deep conviction that you never will attain the grand dreams of youth.
You are a failure.
As long as our society anathematizes those four words, people will fall for any charismatic cult leader who offers a scapegoat.
That's why the fall of Trumpism, if it comes, may give rise to a new
cult. And the next one will probably be worse.