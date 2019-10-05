Recent posts



Friday, September 18, 2020

Paranoid thought for the day

There was no forensic examination of any state's voting tabulators in 2016. Trump's lawyers -- quite suspiciously -- fought against any such investigation. But you know damned well that if Trump loses, he'll want the machines and the software examined.

What if they find something? What if some form of malware is planted? What if the malware seems to be in communication with a foreign entity? What if the purpose of the malware is not to change votes but to frame China or some other nation?

What would happen to our orderly transition of power then?

I direct your attention to this story from 2017:

But the site is also drawing another conclusion with the source code: that the CIA can frame other countries for its malware attacks.   

WikiLeaks points to how the CIA anti-forensic tools support other languages such as Chinese, Russian, Korean, Arabic and Farsi. “This would permit a forensic attribution double game,” the site said.

I see no way to defend against such a tactic. Our nation could enter into a period of all-against-all chaos.

posted: 10:10 AM

