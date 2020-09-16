Barr's right. Punish sedition.

Well, the Russians aren't hiding it any longer: They are trying to engineer a new Civil War in the United States. Putin is the ultimate Boogaloo-er. I wouldn't be surprised to see him sport a Hawaiian t-shirt, just to demonstrate his solidarity with the cause. (The above-linked article is partially behind a paywall, but the public part is scary enough.)

Appearing on a state TV show The Right to Know, Margarita Mimonyan, the editgor-in-chief of the Kremlin-funded propaganda networks RT and Sputnik, said about Trump's chances of re-election: "I think Trump will lose, but then I think there will be a major blow-up from the standpoint of accepting or not accepting the outcome of the election. They'll be battling over that for a long time, who knows how it might end."

Yesterday, William Barr called for sedition charges against BLM protesters. His threat is only partially directed against those who have gone into the streets over the past months. Barr's real target, I believe, is the much larger protest movement which will erupt if Trump assumes dictatorial power.

And that's precisely what he will do, on some pretext, if the November election goes against him.

If the official tallies differ markedly from exit polls or pre-election polls, the cat will be fully de-bagged. The public will see proof of what many of us have known all along: Voting tabulators can be rigged.



Once Tabby leaps out of his sack, here's what will happen next: There will be a parade of pundits on our teevee screens (both Fox and MSNBC), all assuring us that anyone who speaks of rigged tabulation machines must be one of those wacky conspiracy theorists, just as bad as the birthers or the Q cultists. These teevee "experts" (read: paid propagandists) will offer us endless guff about "the shy Trump voter effect" or some similar explanatory scenario.

You'll probably spot Nate Silver floating along with this river of bullshit. That guy will do anything to avoid admitting that vote-rigging is real.



But the public won't buy it.

There will be protest. There will be violence. Democracy will not go quietly.

And that's when Darth Barr will cry "Sedition!" Tyranny will show its face.

Trump's stormtroopers will use previously unseen non-lethal weaponry, such as the heat ray recently disclosed. The media published a great deal about these non-lethals back in the 1990s, when Colonel John Alexander headed up a program to create the weapons which the coming Trump dictatorship will soon use against American citizens.

I was a staunch opponent of these weapons at the time. Even did some radio. My argument:

Any technology which makes protest impossible will make revolution inevitable.

Any technology which makes revolution impossible will make tyranny invulnerable.

We must prepare ourselves. Battle may be coming. Their weaponry is formidable, and their fanaticism is undeniable. But we have some weapons of our own.

1. We have numbers.

2. We have money. As I've said in previous posts, money is blue. A blue state taxpayer revolt and a shutdown of commerce will terrify the tyrants.



3. We have a cause -- democracy -- which most Americans instinctively understand to be just.



No-one ever called me an optimist, but I think we have a chance of winning this battle.

If we do win, what next? I think Barr may be on to something. Charge 'em with sedition.



The Boogaloo Boys are certainly guilty of sedition. So are all the other fascists who have made no secret of their opposition to democracy.



So is the consummately evil Peter Thiel, an opponent of democracy who -- for some insane reason -- has been allowed to take over a large chunk of the NSA.

So are all of Thiel's fellow advocates of the "Dark Enlightenment" philosophy.

So is any rightwinger who screams for violence at the prospect of a Democrat winning a fair election.

So is anyone who participated in, or had knowledge of, any attempt to rig our elections.

So is anyone who knowingly participates in Russia's blatant attempts to tear this country apart. This includes any American who helps RT or Sputnik.



And frankly, I would apply the same standard to the left-wing opponents of democracy who have commandeered large sections of our universities. Any academic who advocates Postmodernism -- a philosophy which stands in direct opposition to all Enlightenment values (including democracy) -- should be charged with sedition.

We are under attack by Russia and by the forces of international fascism. We are at war.

During this wartime emergency, there must be no freedom to advocate an end to freedom. There is room for both right and left in our system -- even a far right and a far left. We all have differing ideas as to how a democracy should operate. But if you oppose the very concept of democracy, you are a traitor.

A traitor during wartime. The constitution speaks of a punishment for such.



If, by some miracle, Biden steps into the Oval Office, he must punish all participants in this conspiracy against democracy. At the very least, charge them with sedition.

Thanks for the idea, Mr. Barr.