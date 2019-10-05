Recent posts



CANNONFIRE





Sunday, September 20, 2020

Another Dark Day for Democracy

(This is a guest post by D-Jay)

How is it that Donald Trump, the worst man on the planet (or at least the most dangerous, according to his niece), also seems to be its luckiest?

Not only does he manage to stay out of jail in spite of a lifetime of alleged fraud and double-dealing; avoid bankruptcy after squandering the $400 million+ left to him by his daddy through the good graces of shady Kremlin-linked oligarchs; capture the presidency in a perfect storm of racial animus, lying, left-wing idiocy, asleep-at-the-switch Democratic Party campaigning, infuriating false equivalency in the media,  overt Russian interference, and who knows what else…now he gets to pick a third Supreme Court justice.

Will the tragic, untimely death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg prove to be the final nail in the coffin of American democracy?

I wouldn’t bet too much against it.

Some think that Trump would be better off playing fair and waiting to make the appointment, since the blatant hypocrisy of an early appointment might make it harder for the Repubs to keep the senate. 

Oh pleeease!

That would assume he is planning for this to be a free and fair election.

Yeah, sure

Moscow Mitch will now assure that Trump has an unbeatable majority in the Supreme Court, ready to rubber stamp any outrageous claim he might make about his upcoming election fakery. 

Of course they’ll move ahead full-speed before Justice Ginsberg is even cold in the grave.  A 6-3 Trumpian majority just about guarantees that any rulings related to the fast approaching election will go his way.

Rest in peace, RBG!

With you gone, we won’t.

posted: 10:34 PM

