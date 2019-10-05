Reichstag fire on Ventura Blvd.?

This situation
seems very strange.
I know that area well, because I lived nearby for many years. In several previous posts, I've referred to Ventura Boulevard, which locals refer to as simply "the Boulevard." It marked a class divide: Affluent folk in "the Industry" lived south of the Boulevard, while working class heroes like Yours Truly lived north of the Boulevard.
(So it was. Nowadays, you have to be doing well to get anywhere near
the Boulevard.)
Know this: Until recently, nobody lived on
the Boulevard.
It's a purely commercial thoroughfare. Not many years ago, someone finally tore down the saucer-shaped Jehovah's Witness Temple and developed an area called Chalk Hill, which burbled up like a blister in a suburb called Woodland Hills. The apartments buildings erected where the "saucer" once stood are probably the only
apartments to be found anywhere on that boulevard. The embedded image shows these new-ish apartments.
Today, a pro-Trump caravan of cars was shot at while traveling down Ventura Boulevard; the shots were fired from one of the apartment buildings pictured above. The cars were heading toward Studio City, some 11 miles to the east. This is a very liberal area, no question about it. It's also very affluent and -- let's be honest -- very white. Those apartment buildings were built for the reasonably-well-heeled.
I never met anyone in that part of the Valley who would consider opening fire on anyone for any reason. These aren't gun people. These are people who will eat avocado toast and quinoa until the next food fad comes along.
Frankly, this whole thing looks staged. I'm not saying that the Trumpers inside the cars were in on it. But the odor of fish is so powerful I can smell it all the way on the other side of the country. I think that this event was designed to allow Trump supporters to claim "oppressed victim" status.
Also note that Trump immediately offered a tweet free of his usual misspellings.
Remember the "Mexican caravan" stories that kept piling up in the lead-up to the elections of 2018? Remember how the caravan vanished the moment the election was over?
