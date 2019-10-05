Recent posts



News

Memeorandum

D.U. Latest

Guardian

Slate

Politico

Google News

Media Matters

Democracy Now

Common Dreams

Bellingcat

DC Blue

Politicus

Intelligencer


Views

Marcy Wheeler

Charles Pierce

Brad Blog

Jefferson Morley

Crooks and Liars

Sky Dancing

The Confluence

Daniel Hopsicker

Unhack the Vote

Critiques of Libertarianism

Northwest Research

Lobster

For the Record



Tweets

Asha Rangappa

Marcy Wheeler

Natasha Bertrand

David Corn

Preet Bharara

Vicky Ward

Sarah Kendzior

Josh Marshall

Christo Grozev

Bellingcat

Benjamin Wittes

Seth Abramson

Wendy Siegelman

Eric Boehlert

David Farenthold

Maggie Haberman

Wendy Siegelman

Carole Cadwalladr


CANNONFIRE





Sunday, August 30, 2020

Reichstag fire on Ventura Blvd.?


This situation seems very strange.

I know that area well, because I lived nearby for many years. In several previous posts, I've referred to Ventura Boulevard, which locals refer to as simply "the Boulevard." It marked a class divide: Affluent folk in "the Industry" lived south of the Boulevard, while working class heroes like Yours Truly lived north of the Boulevard.

(So it was. Nowadays, you have to be doing well to get anywhere near the Boulevard.)

Know this: Until recently, nobody lived on the Boulevard.

It's a purely commercial thoroughfare. Not many years ago, someone finally tore down the saucer-shaped Jehovah's Witness Temple and developed an area called Chalk Hill, which burbled up like a blister in a suburb called Woodland Hills. The apartments buildings erected where the "saucer" once stood are probably the only apartments to be found anywhere on that boulevard. The embedded image shows these new-ish apartments.

Today, a pro-Trump caravan of cars was shot at while traveling down Ventura Boulevard; the shots were fired from one of the apartment buildings pictured above. The cars were heading toward Studio City, some 11 miles to the east. This is a very liberal area, no question about it. It's also very affluent and -- let's be honest -- very white. Those apartment buildings were built for the reasonably-well-heeled.

I never met anyone in that part of the Valley who would consider opening fire on anyone for any reason. These aren't gun people. These are people who will eat avocado toast and quinoa until the next food fad comes along.

Frankly, this whole thing looks staged. I'm not saying that the Trumpers inside the cars were in on it. But the odor of fish is so powerful I can smell it all the way on the other side of the country. I think that this event was designed to allow Trump supporters to claim "oppressed victim" status.

Also note that Trump immediately offered a tweet free of his usual misspellings.

Remember the "Mexican caravan" stories that kept piling up in the lead-up to the elections of 2018? Remember how the caravan vanished the moment the election was over? 

(Please read the two posts below, which are related.)

posted: 10:26 PM

0 COMMENTS - CLICK HERE
Comments: Post a Comment

<< Home


This page is powered by Blogger. Isn't yours?

























FeedWind



FeedWind




FeedWind