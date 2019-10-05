Recent posts



CANNONFIRE





Monday, August 03, 2020

It's gotta be Demings

GOP media has shown its hand: They're going to hammer the "we need law and order" theme. See here and here and here. No word on who was responsible for the shooting spree at that Portland apartment complex. Boogaloo? I expect white supremacists to commit many provocateur actions between now and election day, in order the create the impression that it's all going to hell.

Biden can blunt this line of attack by choosing Val Demings, a former police chief who was spectacularly successful at her job. Announce that she will oversee police reform. Task her with bringing both justice and peace. Who else can meet this crisis?

(Kamala Harris would make a fine Attorney General. It may be to Biden's benefit to announce that she is his pick for that job.)

The Russian trolls, the Bernie Bros, the Krystal Ball watchers and the proponents of Identity politics will all denigrate Demings, using whatever rhetorical tools they find handy. But let's face it -- those creeps would do their dirty numbers on anyone else Biden chooses. I love Tammy Duckworth, but in this election, we need a cop.

posted: 9:39 AM

