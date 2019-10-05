Can you feel it? The winds are shifting...

The video embedded above contains a snippet from the fine documentary Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump. Never thought I would like the Mooch as much as I do right now.
Mine used to be a lonely voice, but an increasing number of Democrats are starting to understand that this thing is slipping away. This Atlantic article sums up the situation superbly: Even without the kind of October Surprise that I've been predicting, Biden could lose. Is already starting to lose.
In the crude terms of a presidential campaign, voters know that the Democrat means it when he denounces police brutality, but less so when he denounces riots. To reach the public and convince it otherwise, Biden has to go beyond boilerplate and make it personal, memorable.
Harris, a Black former prosecutor and now an advocate for police reform, seems uniquely positioned to speak to the crisis. But she has said little all week, which suggests that there might be things she doesn’t want to say. On Thursday, Harris directly addressed the events in Kenosha, affirming that Americans “must always defend peaceful protest and peaceful protesters. We should not confuse them with those looting and committing acts of violence.” She quickly moved on. Democratic leaders, from the nearly invisible mayor of Kenosha up to those on the presidential ticket, are reluctant to tarnish a just cause, amplify Republican attacks, or draw the wrath of their own progressive base (Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut deleted a tweet saying that both the Blake shooting and the riots were wrong after commenters accused him of equating the two). So Democrats continue to mute their response to the violence and hope it will subside, even though it has persisted straight through the summer.
This election year, news organizations grown more activist might miss the story again, this time on principle—as they avoid stories that don’t support their preferred narrative. Trump supporters are hoping for it.
On Tuesday night, the CNN host Don Lemon warned his colleague Chris Cuomo that riots were hurting Biden and the Democrats: “Chris, as you know and I know, it’s showing up in the polls, it’s showing up in focus groups. It’s the only thing right now that’s sticking.”
The dimwits at Kos and Democratic Underground and on MSNBC persist in the inane belief that continually shouting "GOTV! GOTV!" at other progressives will resolve all problems. No. That strategy will not work.
Stop kidding yourselves: Most progs live in blue states. Democrats already have those votes. "Woke" young people are not going to vote at a drastically increased rate -- and even if they did (which they WON'T), they are not as numerous as progressives seem to think they are. And for the most part, they don't live in the battleground states.
Right now, the Democratic Party is a shop with the words "BLACK OWNED"
spray-painted across the front window. That's a good way to win votes in
Baltimore. It's not how to win Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Black people are about 12.5 percent of the population. Many progressives seem to be under the impression that African Americans are far more numerous than they really are. You can't win an election if you are unrealistic.
African Americans usually vote at a high rate, which is good. Since most of them do not live in the battleground areas, increasing that already-high rate of voter participation is not the answer.
The answer is obvious: Dems must stop alienating white working people.
Unfortunately, Democrats seem incapable of doing that. Progressives keep Democrats from doing that. Talking heads on MSNBC continually assure us that Dems should not go after those voters.
That belief is the most dangerous delusion in the history of democracy.
Violence. As the Atlantic piece excerpted above makes clear, Kamala Harris won't offer anything more than a pro forma statement against violence. Joe Biden knows that he needs to take a hard "law and order" stance -- but he can he?
Don Lemon is right. Biden needs to issue a strong statement against the rioters, and he needs to do so in a very visible way. He must ignore the Woke. He must ignore those who claim to speak for the black community but who are actually BernieBros.
I am convinced that a "silent majority" of black people do not want to see their own neighborhoods burn. You're certainly not helping your own cause if you help Trump get elected. No matter what rationalizations you offer, this shit helps Trump.
I don't know how many black people will read these words. Maybe none will. Nevertheless, what I'm about to say is addressed to that audience.
I understand the need for protest. Hell, I was rooting for a far more intense uprising after the death of Freddie Grey. There should have been a massive, nationwide protest after the Sandra Bland outrage.
And yes, I would love to see Kyle Rittenhouse in Hell.
But right now, protest can only help the enemy.
"But we're mounting a peaceful protest...!"
Haven't you ever heard the term "agent provocateur"? You are the river in which (pale) piranhas will swim. Your cause may be righteous, but any "peaceful" protest will inevitably turn violent. Even if black people wisely choose not to destroy property, the Boogalooers
will toss Molotov cocktails on their behalf. They can be ever-so-helpful
that way.
The goal is to create video footage of carnage in the streets. Fox will run that footage endlessly. That video will convince white working people in the battleground states that everything is falling to pieces, and that they have no choice but to
support an authoritarian strongman thug.
Thus, even a justified protest will serve only to re-elect Trump -- and perhaps to end democracy once and for all.
"Are you saying we should just accept police shooting?"
Hell no. I'm saying you should solve the problem by making sure your candidate attains power.
White supremacists have infiltrated the police forces. To keep Trump in power, white supremacists will commit further outrages in order to stoke a rage reaction. They know that as long as Trump remains in office, they can literally get away with murder.
So the important thing is to make sure that Trump is tossed out of office. Biden and Harris will make police reform a priority. They have to.
"But there's power in protest...!"
No. There's power in power. There's power in making sure your guy holds the awe-inspiring authority of the presidency.
And yes, Biden really is your guy. Black people voted for Biden in the primaries. Personally, I would have preferred Cory Booker; he would have much more freedom to speak right now. But black people didn't go for him: They went for Biden. So why would they undermine Biden in the general?
"You want us to stay silent forever?"
Hell no. As I said, I thought that the black community should have exploded after Freddie Grey. I was shocked when the Baltimore "uprising" petered out so rapidly.
"If not now, when?"
November 4. Go crazy then. Until then, the all-important directive is this: Don't fuck up this election.
"But there's only so much we can take!"
There's only so much Mother Earth can take. Right now, we have a president who insists that Global Warming is a hoax -- even though the evidence clearly indicates that man-made climate change is real, and that we can't wait another four years to address the issue. Have you seen this?
Climate crisis: Global warming could rapidly destroy Antarctic ice shelves with ‘major consequences’, study suggests
"Maybe it's time for us to have our own nation..."
You want to live in your own nation on a dead planet?
Doesn't it make more sense to make sure that the candidate you chose becomes the most powerful person in the world?
The accelerationists, the neo-Nazis, the Alt Rightist -- this evil movement has wormed its way into our police departments. Not all cops want Civil War II, but a few do. They will kill and kill and kill in order to provoke a rage reaction. Under cover of authority.
A rage reaction is a human reaction. It's perfectly understandable. But that same rage will elect Trump -- and, in all likelihood, doom the planet.