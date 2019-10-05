Apocalypse soon: Notes on Biden, Peter Thiel, René Girard and QAnon

Someone posted some disturbing poll numbers to Marcy Wheeler's Twitter feed. I want to draw your attention to the way one person reacted
to these numbers.
In other words, Biden is doing worse than Clinton did in the battlegrounds -- the only elections that matter. Sure, we can argue over polling methodologies all day long. I freely admit that there are polls out there which tell a different story.
Numbers are not what I want to talk about. What I want to talk about is this reaction
:
Yup, Democrats blew it again by choosing the weakest candidate picked by the elites to do their bidding, corporations won either way, this is the beginning of the fall of Rome.
What did I tell you? WHAT DID I TELL YOU?
What I told you was this: If Biden loses, progressives will insist that mysterious "elites" engineered his victories in the primaries. Progs will never blame the people who actually voted for Biden -- African Americans.
Don't mis-read me. I am not saying that I dislike Biden. Far from it. And I'm not saying that I think black people voted the wrong way. For most of my life, I have voted for the same candidates that black voters preferred.
What I'm saying is this: When progressives wallow in this amorphous, intellectually-lazy talk of "elites," they are engaging in the worst sort of conspira-crap. They should show some actual evidence
. If they have none, they should toss in a few qualifying phrases -- words like "maybe" or "I suspect." Otherwise, progs are no better than QAnon cultists.
Here's the truth: Biden won the primaries because he had solid support from from black voters. They
were the so-called "elites."
Peter Thiel, Peter Debbins and QAnon.
Let me give you a quick rundown of what I've been researching lately. Despite my reputation as a Prophet of Doom, and despite the disturbing poll numbers reprinted above, I've spent the past day or two re-assessing my prediction that Joe Biden will lose.
(Yeah, I know. Maddening, ain't I? You know what Walt Whitman said about contradicting oneself...)
Although I'm still betting that Trump will prevail, my certainty began to wobble when Joe got an endorsement from the notorious neo-Nazi Richard goddamned Spencer
. I did some checking -- and sure enough, it turns out that many American fascists really do seem to be over Trump.
The most noteworthy apostate is Peter Thiel, the billionaire libertarian-turned-feudalist who favors the so-called "Dark Enlightenment," a vile new form of fascism which we should discuss in a future post. Even though Thiel has made no secret of his hatred for democracy, the NSA has formed a tight partnership with his company Palantir. If that
alliance doesn't keep you awake at nights, you must take a whole lotta Xanax.
Thiel became annoyed with Trump when Trump voided the Iran treaty, which Thiel favored. (Worth noting: Richard Spencer's "Go Joe" tweet was followed by a tweet decrying the idea of war with Iran.)
And that brings us to -- of all people -- Peter Debbins, the accused Russian spy who wormed his way into our national security infrastructure. A couple of posts down, I discussed my seemingly-absurd theory that Debbins might be Q. For about a day, that idea set my mind ablaze -- I just couldn't stop thinking about it. Alas, I ran into a wall while searching for further evidence, and thus remain unpersuaded by my own theory.
And yet...and yet...
Debbins advocates the use of social media to control the masses, which, you must admit, is a very Q-ish position. In this lecture
, he recommends Steve Bannon's favorite book, The Fourth Turning
-- an ominous work which predicts that an upcoming political calamity will remake (or end) the country.
Debbins also name-drops the French philosopher/historian/anthorpologist/theologian René Girard. As it happens, Girard and Peter Thiel were close friends for a quarter century.
In this lecture
, Debbins lets slip that he discovered Girard "six years ago." If I've reconstructed the man's career timeline correctly, Debbins glommed onto Girard during his days in "Fort Meade," home of the NSA.
Peter Thiel's Palantir has an extraordinarily close relationship to NSA. It's not at all unlikely that Thiel met Debbins: They have similar world-views. Frankly, Debbins seems like the kind of guy whom Thiel (who is gay) would find attractive. Bottom line: I suspect (but cannot prove) that Thiel is the one who told Debbins: "You really ought to read René Girard."
And that's why I've been giving myself a crash course in Girardism.
Girard himself was a charming, thought-provoking individual. I wish I could have attended his lectures, although he would have been annoyed by my obstinate refusal to buy into his theory of mimesis. In his own writings, Peter Thiel implies that one can use Girard's theories to engineer the kind of cataclysm discussed in The Fourth Turning
.
The QAnon project is classic
Girard.
Although not himself an anti-Semite, Girard was fascinated by the scapegoating of European Jews. He also focused on the witch trials of the 16th and 17th centuries, and he specifically mentioned the accusations of child molestation and cannibalism. As this humble blog noted in a recent post, QAnon offers an updated version of the accusations previously lodged against witches and Jews. Read Girard's The Scapegoat
and think of QAnon: You'll see what I mean.
Girard was also obsessed with the idea of apocalypse.
My current working hypothesis -- which could change at any moment -- is that the QAnon cult was engineered by someone inspired by both Girard and The Fourth Turning
. The goal is to engineer a calamity, a crisis which will result in the restructuring or the elimination of the United States. The result could be the imposition of a new feudalism -- the preferred outcome for Dark Enlightenment thinkers.
If my "Theory of QAnon" is incorrect, then the winner of the 2020 election does not matter. The important thing is to keep the country in a state of ever-increasing tension until the Crisis comes. In neo-fascist circles, this "strategy of tension" is called accelerationism
.