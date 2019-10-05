A Trump health mystery

I’m an ICU nurse so trust me - 45 has recently experienced a venopuncture for either blood work or an IV infusion of some kind. Only other possible reason for the large hand bruise would be a traumatic injury to the hand. There is no other plausible explanation.— Teresa (@nursek123) August 2, 2020
Good question. Here’s my take after 30 years in ICU - anatomy dictates where venopunctures are performed. We “stick” the non-dominate hand/arm of the patient, but ultimately “stick” where the best vein access exists. Almost never use the hand for simple blood tests. Hands = IV’s.And they spread rumors about Hillary's health...!