Saturday, August 01, 2020

A Trump health mystery

This tweet has me wondering...

That's what it looks like to me. But that kind of IV is put into place long-term. In other words, he must have been in a hospital for at two or three days, at least.

How could such a thing be hidden from the public? I don't see why a normal presidential physical would require an IV in the hand. One reply to this tweet suggests that he has been taking blood thinners due to a stroke. Heart failure seems even more likely. Would anyone be surprised if Trump's mysterious hospital stay last year resulted from a cardiac episode?

I take two aspirin daily, but I've never bruised like that.

When a commenter asked why the bruise appeared on the left hand, the same ICU nurse responded thus:
Good question. Here’s my take after 30 years in ICU - anatomy dictates where venopunctures are performed. We “stick” the non-dominate hand/arm of the patient, but ultimately “stick” where the best vein access exists. Almost never use the hand for simple blood tests. Hands = IV’s.
And they spread rumors about Hillary's health...!

PS. Why is he carrying newspapers? Nobody reads physical newspapers anymore. And Trump won't read anything.

