WHAT HE SAID!

Apologies to my UK friends: Before an hour ago, I did not who Jonathan Pie is. Is he famous?
Moreover, I don't understand some of this video's references to recent British events. (It's all I can do to follow American events these days.) But his analysis of "cancel culture" is...GLORIOUS.
This video is a must-watch. The first couple of minutes may puzzle you, but stay with it.
If Pie has more to say along these lines, then count me among the Disciples of Pie. Piesciples.
I have one disagreement: The cancellation crazies would never say "Please" as they direct a target to hop into the incinerator. At least, not in this country. In the United States of America, right and left are united in their disdain for a common enemy: Politeness.
By this point, we are used to his brazen falsehoods. Remember when he bragged about asking for a reduction in Covid-19 tests? That one didn't go over so well, so he reached for the trusty "Just kidding" excuse. Nobody bought it.
Here's my question: If we sneer at Trump's pathetic lies, should we not sneer with equal disdain when the "woke" also traffic in falsehoods?
Not many days ago, Trump tweeted:
“Black Lives Matter leader states, ‘If U.S. doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it’. This is Treason, Sedition, Insurrection!”
Unfortunately, this is one Trump tweet which may considered true, or at least true-ish.
The BLM "leader" in question is one Hawk Newsome. There is legitimate reason to question the assertion that he is a "leader" within the movement.
In a statement to The Associated Press, BLM Global Network managing director Kailee Scales said Newsome’s comments were not an official statement of the network.
“Hawk Newsome has no relation to the Black Lives Matter Global Network,” Scales said.
Newsome is a former president of Black Lives Matter Greater New York, which is not an affiliate chapter of the global network. Although there are many groups that use “Black Lives Matter” or “BLM” in their names, only 16 are considered affiliates of the BLM Global Network.
Some groups have strict membership guidelines, while others are quite amorphous. When dealing with an amorphous group, determining who is and is not a "leader" is more art than science. I'm not persuaded that Newsome is a leader of BLM, and he certainly does not represent all black people. But it seems fair to say that Newsome is a man whose voice is heard.
And that's I could only sneer when Newsome belatedly tried to claim that he spoke figuratively, not literally.
Come off it, Hawk. A threadbare excuse like that is very Trump. I'd have had more respect for you if you had doubled down.