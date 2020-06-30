Here's how to do it

THIS is how to defeat Donald Trump. The Lincoln Project does it again.
Joe Biden is currently leading by anywhere from nine to twelve points, according to the polls I've seen. (Here's the latest, from USA Today.) He'd be ahead by twenty if every "progressive" would just STFU until November. You want to have a debate over John Wayne or Woodrow Wilson? Fine. Let's debate -- starting on November 4, 2020.
Biden himself should STFU as much as possible. These numbers are worrying.
About three-quarters of registered voters who support Trump (76%) say they view their presidential ballot primarily as a vote for the president. By comparison, only 33% of Biden voters view their vote more as an expression of support for him; about twice as many (67%) view it as vote against Trump.
These numbers tell me that Biden, if elected, will be generally despised by both right and left around March of 2021. If so, so be it. The only thing that matters is getting Trump out.