Recent posts



News

Memeorandum

D.U. Latest

Guardian

Slate

Politico

Google News

Media Matters

Democracy Now

Common Dreams

Bellingcat

DC Blue

Politicus

Intelligencer


Views

Marcy Wheeler

Charles Pierce

Brad Blog

Crooks and Liars

Sky Dancing

The Confluence

Daniel Hopsicker

Unhack the Vote

Critiques of Libertarianism

Northwest Research

Lobster

For the Record



Tweets

Asha Rangappa

Marcy Wheeler

Natasha Bertrand

David Corn

Preet Bharara

Vicky Ward

Sarah Kendzior

Josh Marshall

Christo Grozev

Bellingcat

Benjamin Wittes

Seth Abramson

Wendy Siegelman

Eric Boehlert

David Farenthold

Maggie Haberman

Wendy Siegelman

Carole Cadwalladr


CANNONFIRE





Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Here's how to do it



THIS is how to defeat Donald Trump. The Lincoln Project does it again.

Joe Biden is currently leading by anywhere from nine to twelve points, according to the polls I've seen. (Here's the latest, from USA Today.) He'd be ahead by twenty if every "progressive" would just STFU until November. You want to have a debate over John Wayne or Woodrow Wilson? Fine. Let's debate -- starting on November 4, 2020.

Biden himself should STFU as much as possible. These numbers are worrying.
About three-quarters of registered voters who support Trump (76%) say they view their presidential ballot primarily as a vote for the president. By comparison, only 33% of Biden voters view their vote more as an expression of support for him; about twice as many (67%) view it as vote against Trump.
These numbers tell me that Biden, if elected, will be generally despised by both right and left around March of 2021. If so, so be it. The only thing that matters is getting Trump out.

posted: 11:45 PM

0 COMMENTS - CLICK HERE
Comments: Post a Comment

<< Home


This page is powered by Blogger. Isn't yours?

























FeedWind



FeedWind




FeedWind