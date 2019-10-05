Recent posts



Sunday, March 15, 2020

Remember decency?



I believe that every word you'll hear in this clip is said from the heart and without guile.

Yes, I've disagreed with things that McCain -- both McCains -- have said in the past. For that matter, I've disagreed, from time to time, with Joe Biden. He was not my first choice, or even my second choice, in this election cycle.

But this video clip isn't about politics or policies. This is about humanity.

Remember when we had a president who could speak such words? Remember when we had a president who wasn't petty, not self-absorbed, not needlessly belligerent, not a vulgar narcissist? A president who could speak with this kind of empathy, wisdom, friendship and generosity?

Yes, Biden can ramble and appear to lose his train of thought. But give him time. He always finds his way back to a place of eloquence, dignity, and honest emotion. He is not afraid to speak as an educated man, yet he also speaks to common people. He can even quote -- spontaneously -- literary figures and great philosophers. That is something we once expected of figures in public life.

Remember when leaders inspired us to be our best selves?

Remember when people understood when to put partisanship and pettiness aside? Remember when incessant ad hominem attacks and inane conspiracy theories were considered the hallmark of tiny minds?

Remember when politics was not war? Remember when politics ended and mere life could take its proper place?

Remember decency?

Please share this video, especially to those of a different political persuasion. Ask them: Remember decency? 

posted: 2:09 AM

