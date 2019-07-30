Progressive purists make me puke

This
is exactly the sort of thing I can't stomach...
No. It's a matter of acquiescing to reality.
Reality: A general election is a popularity contest. Reality: Socialists are NOT POPULAR
. Reality: Feminists are NOT POPULAR
. Reality: Political correctness is NOT POPULAR
. Reality: Identity politics are DEFINITELY NOT POPULAR
.
Reality: The Democratic nominee must distance herself or himself from these unpopular stances if she or he wants to have any chance at winning.
Here's another piece of discomforting reality: Progressives who pretend to love-love-love
black people continually disdain the way black people vote. Yes, it's true that there are no people of color in the top tier of current Democratic candidates -- but you can't blame the DNC for that situation, and you can't blame an imaginary white conspiracy. The simple truth is that black voters said no
to Harris and Booker while saying yes
to Joe Biden. Nobody made that decision for them.
Most blacks are not progressives. In fact, most disdain the label "liberal."
Sanders supporters still promulgate the myth that, in 2016, African Americans would have voted in greater numbers if Sanders had been the nominee. Bullshit. Many African Americans just plain hated
Sanders; they backed Hillary in massive numbers throughout the primaries. Without their support, she probably would not have won the nomination.
Sanders supporters will no doubt offer a screwball rationalization as to why most black people won't vote for their candidate. There's always
a screwball rationalization. Progressives are really, really good at coming up with screwball rationalizations.