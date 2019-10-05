It ain't over. It's barely begun.

The progressive lane in NH:



Bernie + Liz = 35%



Moderate lane:



Pete+ Amy+Joe = 53%



Just sayin'. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 12, 2020

The chart above shows who won what throughout the 1992 primaries. Bill Clinton didn't score a single victory until the sixth race (in Georgia), and didn't score a big victory until South Carolina, therace. Granted, few saw much reason to campaign in Iowa against favorite son Tom Harkin. Still, these results tell us that we have little reason to consider our two "frontrunners" -- Pete and Bernie -- to be permanent fixtures.Here's another tweet which may change your perspective on this race:Speaking as a Liz fan, it pisses me off to be rootingthe progressive lane. National Health Insurance would make me very happy. A Warren presidency would make mehappy.But the important thing is to retain some chance of defeating Donald Trump -- which means that we must do everything we can to prevent a sure loser like Bernie from attaining the nomination. If Trump wins, he'll pick the next two or three Supreme Court Justices, and where will we beA Trumpist Court will last long after Donnie himself has gone off to patronize the great Mickey D's in the ninth circle of Dis.