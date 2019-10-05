Recent posts



Monday, February 10, 2020

For once, I agree with QAnon



Should we refer to QAnon in the plural or the singular? For the sake of convenience, let's use he instead of they.

QAnon advises his followers to drink bleach to ward off the coronavirus. I heartily agree. If you believe in the things that QAnon has to say, you definitely should drink bleach. Lots and lots and LOTS of bleach.

Of course, the QAnon Qrazies insist that MMS is not bleach. Oh yes it is, sayeth the FDA.
Websites selling Miracle Mineral Solution describe the product as a liquid that is 28 percent sodium chlorite in distilled water. Product directions instruct people to mix the sodium chlorite solution with a citric acid, such as lemon or lime juice, or another acid before drinking. In many instances, the sodium chlorite is sold with a citric acid “activator.” When the acid is added, the mixture becomes chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleaching agent.

Both sodium chlorite and chlorine dioxide are the active ingredients in disinfectants and have additional industrial uses. They are not meant to be swallowed by people.
I suspect that Trump's FDA will change this message if Trump decides to profit from the bleach biz. I hear you can make a killing.

"Miracle" cures are fun. Did you know that some people drink turpentine for health reasons? They even bathe in the stuff to cure erectile disfunction. If that's your problem, you'd do better to drink bleach: It's a great way to get stiff.

posted: 10:10 PM

