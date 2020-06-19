Biden and the Big Smear

Joe Biden's acceptance speech was magnificent
-- perhaps the best speech I've seen anyone
give during the past quarter century. What a fundamentally decent man.
Too bad he's going to lose. Too bad he's going to be on the receiving end of the most brutal, unfair, and despicable smear in the history of American politics.
But I keep seeing signals that the Big Smear is coming.
The tweet embedded above is one such signal. The anti-Biden protestors have all been instructed to push the "Biden as sex maniac" message. Those sings were made professionally.
Trump's embrace of QAnon is another important signal. Q is preparing the way for the Big Smear, which will be part of what they call The Storm.
The arrest of Steve Bannon is perhaps the most important signal that the Big Smear is coming. Bannon was Jeffrey Epstein's friend. Bannon now knows that, if he wants to stay out of prison, his only hope is a Trump pardon -- and that a pardon will occur only if Bannon offers testimony which will somehow aid the Big Smear. "I heard Jeffrey talk about sending this girl over to see Biden..."
He'll probably say something along those lines.
As Joe was readying himself for that superb speech, Q followers
were preparing the way for the Big Smear. In the fascist underground, these nuggets of Nazism are called "Q drops."
Here's another foretaste
of what is to come.
JEFFREY Epstein used Bill Clinton’s name to intimidate a victim by warning them of their good friendship before the attack, it’s claimed.
The woman - known only as Jane Doe 15 – claimed last year she was raped by paedo Epstein and said she sat in the ex-president’s personal seat on the shamed tycoon's 'Lolita Express' private jet.
Actually, the story does not indicate "intimidation" at all. The Trumpist press is doing everything it can to put the names "Clinton" and "Epstein" together as often as possible. Here's more from the NY Post
:
The lawsuit claims the name-dropping was part of how “Epstein conveyed to Jane Doe 15 how powerful he was and how helpful he could be in assisting Jane Doe 15 with her future goals, such as paying for college.”
“Using this overwhelming power he had over Jane Doe 15, Epstein subjected her to a vicious, prolonged sexual assault,” she said.
Believable? Not if she is crying rape. Epstein wasn't physically capable. The Patterson book -- and all of the testimony arising from the original Florida investigation -- make one thing clear: Epstein had difficulty attaining erection. He usually masturbated while a girl massaged him.
Disgusting? Of course. But real
stories do not speak of rape, defined as forced sex on an unwilling party.
Even statutory
rape was rare. Most of the charges against Epstein involved lewd conduct; after the cops interviewed more than 70 girls, there were only four
counts of statutory rape. Don't believe me? Here's
the Probable Cause document. The Jeffrey Epstein described in that document is a horrible human being -- no doubt about it -- but he is not the fake "Jeffrey Epstein" created by QAnon, by the right-wing press, by Reddit, and by the feminists
(also see this shitty story
.)
(Side note: While researching this post, I came across the stupidest article in the history of Identity politics
-- "The Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich
documentary erases Black women's involvement in the takedown story." Epstein was interested only in white girls. No black women provided information to the Florida investigation.)
And Krystal Ball (Russia's favorite American "pogressive") was doing her part
. The least erotic photo in history is being presented as if it were proof that Bill Clinton committed rape.
Oh, for crying out loud. For a long time now, it has been no secret that Chauntae Davies (who was 23) was on Epstein's jet when Epstein flew Clinton to Africa. As noted in a previous post
, Davies is now telling an absurd tale about being Epstein's "sex slave" -- an allegation which directly conflicts with her previous claim that she never had sex with Epstein.
(Her original story is more credible: Epstein had E.D., and she was too old for him.)
Expect to see much more of this madness
.
Q drops on Jeffrey Epstein Island. They were doing way more than just sex trafficking kids — cannibalism, Satanic rituals, child rape, torture & sacrifice to name a few. These people are sick!
Also see here
. Stephen Colbert, Barack Obama and a host of other lumaniries are being dragged into this sex-and-Satanism conspiracy theory.
It's fringe stuff now, but millions will take it seriously when the Big Smear hits.
Ironically, Jill Biden is a member of the board of Save the Children, a genuine humanitarian organization. QAssholes have commandeered the #Savethechildren hashtag, turning it into something it was never intended to be. You should keep tabs on that hashtag: It is now being used to promote anti-Biden hate propaganda
.
Apparently, fake photos are involved. Video will come soon. I've been warning you for a while now that deepfake videos will probably play a role in this election.
The photos are hard to look at.
In one, former Vice President Joe Biden appears to bite a little girl’s cheek. In another, former President Barack Obama sits in a boat alongside actor George Clooney and a small child. The image is juxtaposed with a photo of a human trafficking victim.
Other photos published on social media include long lists of celebrities and public figures — including the Clintons, Oprah and Justin Bieber — with allegations of sexual misconduct.
"Are you awake yet?" reads one Instagram post with more than 100,000 likes.
The posts are also tied to a rash of other recent conspiracy theories that seek to tie prominent Democrats and celebrities to child sex trafficking.
Since the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell — a longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein who’s accused of helping the financier procure underage girls — in early July, a series of online rumors have linked high-profile celebrities and politicians to Epstein or Maxwell. A recent post falsely claimed that Biden owns a private island near Epstein’s.
After a massive explosion in Beirut killed more than 200 people Aug. 4, posts in Facebook groups dedicated to QAnon and Pizzagate were quick to blame it on Hillary Clinton’s child sex trafficking ring.
Conspiracy theorists have recently posted photos of Ellen DeGeneres and stills from the movie “Lilo & Stitch” in an effort to support allegations of child sex trafficking in Hollywood.
Yes, Ellen DeGeneres
. A photo of her with her niece is being used to "prove" that Ellen rapes children during Satanic rites.
Yes, the Q folk really do think that the charming animated film Lilo & Stitch offers proof of pedophilia
in Hollywood.
More here
:
My brother sent me a surprising text this week. “Do you think Tom Hanks is a pedophile?” he asked.
“No …” I responded. “Is that a rumor?!” I was at a loss for why anyone would have such a slanderous take on a beloved actor and America’s happy ol’ dad.
“Big rumor,” he texted back ominously.
All of these things are foretastes of what is to come. A Storm really is coming. It will be a storm of lies, but it will have the impact of a hurricane -- and it could blow away democracy itself.
If you minimize the threat, you minimize your ability to prepare for it. You do not have the luxury of optimism. OPTIMISM KILLS.