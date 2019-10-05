Biden: Time for the truth

Privately, some readers have asked me to reveal something that I've kept under wraps for quite a while now. Over the past twelve years, I've hinted that I inadvertently learned about a secret -- a potential scandal -- which might prove damaging to Joe Biden's political career. The time has finally come to reveal all.
Before we get to that, I should explain why I have written nothing during the past more-than-a-month.
I decided to put my blog on hold during the coronavirus crisis, since the sort of people who show up here are unlikely to have much tolerance for my viewpoint. If you want to know what I think, go here
and here
.
(Never thought I'd live long enough to see lefties hate me for suggesting that we emulate Sweden. Then again, I never thought I'd live long enough to see a campus free speech movement associated with the right
. We live in topsy-turvy times.)
And with that
out of the way, let's discuss the Secret.
I never felt that this matter would necessarily destroy Biden. Biden's secret is not really like the one that felled John Edwards -- I hope
. We're talking about a rather small-scale scandle-ette -- a private sin which most rational Americans would not consider any of their business. Though Biden was not my first choice in the 2020 primaries, I've always admired the man and never wanted to see him harmed by a minor bit of tawdriness in his past.
Here's the problem: If this secret were revealed at precisely the right moment
, it could sway enough voters to decide an election. This potential scandal is a bit like the "bouncing bomb" in The Dam Busters
: The payload can take down the target only if the timing and the angle of approach are absolutely perfect.
As you will see, I also have reason to believe that the Republicans learned about this scandal a long time ago. Revelation seems inevitable. I have concluded that Biden would be best served if an embarrassing truth came out now
, as opposed to late October.
So why have I kept mum all this time, even as I watched Joe Biden whip my preferred candidate, Elizabeth Warren? Because I've shared this information with six confidants, all of whom have advised me not to bring the matter up in public. One of those persons was the only "Democratic insider" willing to give me a hearing.
Most importantly, one of those confidants was my ladyfriend's mother, who happened to be my landlady at the time. She made me promise not to write about this as long as I was under her roof, and I kept that promise. Sadly, she died recently, so my vow no longer holds.
The Secret.
On October 20, 2008, I received an email from my brother Steve. Please understand: His politics are NOT AT ALL like mine. I am not responsible for either his views or his phrasing. (Yes, he now supports Trump. I've told him that I will not talk politics with him. Truth be told, I don't talk politics with anyone
these days -- not even with people who agree with me.)
Here's the email (address redacted):
From: STEVE CANNON <XXXXXX@gmail.com>
Subject: Juicy Info
To: "Martin Cannon" <cannonfiremail@yahoo.com>
Date: Monday, October 20, 2008, 1:22 AM
I know you are always looking for juicy Political info...
I was out with my friend G tonight (the lady who fixed my back) and she asked me who I was voting for. I told her I typically like Republicans when I am making big money but I felt they have screwed things up so bad, the black guy was looking good. I told her I liked that Biden character but when I said that, she made a face and said he was a lying slim-ball. I asked her why, barring the obvious (he's a Politician) and she told me he was having an affair with a girlfriend of hers and she wouldn't doubt if it hit the media soon.
This is the girl:
You may want to do some research on this (if possible)...maybe Bruce Jenner knows something since she has kids with him but don't call Grace as she told me in confidence and I don't want to get on her bad side.
She was kinda cute in her day:
Would Linda Thompson have appreciated being called a "girl" in 2008? Dunno.
The original letter divulges the full name of G, an acupuncturist who had treated me some months earlier. I had sciatica and was willing to try anything. Frankly, I did not come away with a high opinion of acupuncture, although others do swear by it.
G is one of several people who may be called "The acupuncturist to the stars," since her offices were located close to Calabasas -- a Hollywood "bedroom community" -- and her clientele included some famous names. (Dick Clark showed up at G's office on a day when I was treated -- and frankly, he was a mess. I was amazed to see him on TV at a later time, because his performing days seemed well behind him.)
I was not at all surprised to hear that G and Linda Thompson were friends. G is very personable, and she knows a number of famous people.
Despite my skeptical attitude toward acupuncture, I always felt that G was a very sweet person, incapable of lying and completely uninterested in politics. Given her clientele, her interests would not
be served by smearing a leading Democrat.
Bottom line: G had no reason to lie. I trust her. I believe that she told the truth when she said that Linda Thompson was her friend, and that Linda Thompson had spoken ruefully of a soured affair with Joe Biden.
Based on a subsequent conversation with my brother, I got the impression that the affair had ended very abruptly and painfully. Linda Thompson's second marriage, to David Foster, ended in 2005, which leads me to surmise that any affair with Biden probably occurred in the 2005-2008 period.
Thomson and Jenner had two children together. My understanding is that they remain on good terms. If she (Thompson) confided in G, she undoubtedly also confided in Jenner -- who supports Trump. This is one big reason why I believe the Republicans already know about the affair.
(Besides, my brother is a Trump supporter. I have no idea what he may be up to. At my brother's request, I've decided to keep G's name a secret.)
Thompson has mentioned no hint of any of this -- not in her autobiography and not anywhere else. Perhaps she got over her hurt feelings. Perhaps she decided that a one-time personal failing of this sort should not decide a good politician's fate.
Or perhaps a deal was struck behind the scenes. That's the possibility that haunts me.
Frankly, I can't believe that Joe Biden would pay for silence. On the other hand, if you had told me the truth about John Edwards in early 2008, I would have scoffed. The Edwards revelation hit me hard. After that imbroglio, who knows
what is possible?
We all know about Trump's vulgar pay-offs to women.
These days, the idea that a politician might have had an extramarital romance is no biggee -- even if the affair ended in pain, as such affairs are wont to do. I think that the American public is finally sophisticated enough to forgive or to ignore such things. Trump supporters certainly have no right to crow about their own man's history. Does anyone
still believe his denials of the Stormy Daniels story?
Nevertheless, I fear that this particular affair, if revealed just before the election, could
do harm to Biden, for the following three reasons:
1. I can't stop thinking about the possibility that Biden "pulled an Edwards." In other words, I fear that he paid for silence. A payoff would be far more damaging than the simple fact of an affair. (Let's be clear: I have no evidence
that he made a deal. He probably did not. Nevertheless, I fear
that he may have.)
2. The Jenner connection ties this business in with the goddamned Kardashians, the most ridiculous family in American history. If Thompson confirms what I've said here, even anti-Trump comedians will not resist using this material.
3. Many will argue that a secret affair in Biden's past bestows credibility on Tara Reade's claims. That consideration is the primary reason I have written this post.
Do not count me among Reade's defenders. After this Politico story on Tara Reade
, it's hard to see why anyone still considers her tale worthy of unqualified credence.
She claims that Biden committed a gross physical act in a well-traveled public place without any hidden alcoves -- a ridiculous accusation. Her long history of financial struggle is certainly troubling. Admittedly, I'm hardly in a position to criticize anyone else for playing the "dodge-the-landlord" game -- but the tawdry smears orchestrated by Jacob Wohl remind us that some women are indeed willing to lie for dollars, and a perpetually cash-strapped woman is more likely than a financially-secure woman to go along with that kind of scheme. Reade's bizarre infatuation with Putin and her representation by a lawyer associated with Sputnik are, in my opinion, damning.
But.
How many times have we seen articles written by Republicans and feminists who have launched arguments along these lines: "Bill Clinton lied about getting a blowjob from Monica -- therefore Juanita Broaddrick must be telling the truth"
?
Even though Broaddrick's incredible story was rejected by both Ken Starr and the National Enquirer
, feminists of a certain stripe continue to proffer an utterly illogical argument: "Monica, therefore Juanita."
Monica Lewenski was an adult who made her own decisions. By her own account, she more-or-less threw herself at the big guy -- and frankly, I never blamed him for giving in to her charms. (As far as we know, his marriage may have segued into the "loving, but sexless" stage years earlier. Most
marriages hit that stage at one point or another.) Nevertheless, Republicans and feminists have argued that the Monica pseudoscandal somehow justifies the "Clinton raped kids on Epstein's island" allegation which is so popular with the Alex Jonesians and the Q crowd.
The unfair treatment which many feminists meted out to Bill Clinton -- and to Al Franken, and others -- presages the treatment Joe Biden will no doubt receive.
I can well imagine what someone like Rebecca Traister (whose name would make more sense without the s
) will do with the story I've told here, should Linda Thompson confirm it. I can imagine how Virginia Heffernan or Sarah Kendzior might react. God only knows what the Bernie-or-busters will do.
Every fool who argued "Monica, therefore Juanita" will now argue "Linda, therefore Tara." Those arguments are inevitable. Infuriating, yes. Inane, yes. But inevitable.
I say: Let's have it out now
. Not in October. NOW.
And so I have decided to spill such beans as are available to me. If the Tara Reade smear had never happened, I never would have spoken up. I apologize to Joe Biden, to Linda Thompson and to their families. But the election outweighs all other concerns.
You may now want to ask me: What if you're wrong, Cannon? What if "G" really is a fantasist?
Well...I strongly doubt that she is capable of concocting such an allegation. If I did not believe in her basic honesty, I would not have written this story, and I would not have confided in those six people. I would not have spent several sleepless nights asking myself "Should I tell?"
Bottom line: If I end up with an egg facial, so be it.
I have no ambitions. No more shits to give. I've had two heart attacks, and I'm feeling the familiar symptoms at this very moment, as I write. Those symptoms are not severe enough to prompt a visit to the ER, but they do whisper a continual, low-level reminder in my ear: Momento mori
.
After a man has had two heart attacks, he stops caring about the opinions of others.